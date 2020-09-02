Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway. Picture: Getty Images/ His Dark Materials BBC

Ed Sheeran's given his baby girl a seriously unique name, Lyra Antartica, but both of these names have very special meaning to the 'Shape Of You' singer.

Ed Sheeran had everyone shook when announcing the birth of his and Wife, Cherry's, daughter, Lyra Antartica, on Instagram, and the unique name given to their little girl has had everyone talking.

However, the incredibly touching meaning behind their chosen names for their first born has us seriously in our feelings.

So, why did the Sheeran's choose these 'out there' names for their baby?

Ed Sheeran named his daughter 'Lyra' after a character from His Dark Materials

The 29-year-old 'Thinking Out Loud' singer has been vocal about his love for both author, Phillip Pullman, and his book series His Dark Materials in the past, even calling the book series, 'the greatest love story ever told.'

Lyra is the heroine of the book series, so, fans are heavily suspecting the book series, recently adapted for TV by the BBC was the inspiration behind the name.

Why did Ed Sheeran call his daughter Antartica?

Where as his daughter's first name seems to almost be evidently named after his favourite book series, Antartica, the more peculiar part of the name is less obvious.

However, Ed and Cherry took a trip to Antartica together in 2019, and although they didn't post much on their adventures, it clearly left some lasting impact on them if they included it in their daughter's name.

Some fans have speculated they may have taken a page from the Beckham's book and included the name of the place they conceived their daughter, although it's unlikely we'll ever know if there's any truth to it!

Although we don't have a snap of their newborn yet, Ed told the world they are both overjoyed at the arrival of their little girl!

He wrote: "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

