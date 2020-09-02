Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration

2 September 2020, 17:26

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway
Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway. Picture: Getty Images/ His Dark Materials BBC

Ed Sheeran's given his baby girl a seriously unique name, Lyra Antartica, but both of these names have very special meaning to the 'Shape Of You' singer.

Ed Sheeran had everyone shook when announcing the birth of his and Wife, Cherry's, daughter, Lyra Antartica, on Instagram, and the unique name given to their little girl has had everyone talking.

However, the incredibly touching meaning behind their chosen names for their first born has us seriously in our feelings.

So, why did the Sheeran's choose these 'out there' names for their baby?

Netflix Now Have A Watch Free Page For Non-Subscribers

Ed Sheeran named his daughter 'Lyra' after a character from His Dark Materials

The 29-year-old 'Thinking Out Loud' singer has been vocal about his love for both author, Phillip Pullman, and his book series His Dark Materials in the past, even calling the book series, 'the greatest love story ever told.'

Lyra is the heroine of the book series, so, fans are heavily suspecting the book series, recently adapted for TV by the BBC was the inspiration behind the name.

Why did Ed Sheeran call his daughter Antartica?

Where as his daughter's first name seems to almost be evidently named after his favourite book series, Antartica, the more peculiar part of the name is less obvious.

However, Ed and Cherry took a trip to Antartica together in 2019, and although they didn't post much on their adventures, it clearly left some lasting impact on them if they included it in their daughter's name.

Some fans have speculated they may have taken a page from the Beckham's book and included the name of the place they conceived their daughter, although it's unlikely we'll ever know if there's any truth to it!

Although we don't have a snap of their newborn yet, Ed told the world they are both overjoyed at the arrival of their little girl!

He wrote: "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ed Sheeran News

More News

See more More News

Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?

TV & Film

Harry Styles is known for his famous curls

QUIZ: Prove You’re A True Harry Styles Fan And Match The Year To His Hairstyle

Features

James Jordan goes on Twitter rant about 'political correctness'

Ex-Strictly Star James Jordan Rants About 'Political Correctness' After Same Sex Couple Announcement
Chrishell Stause and Carole Baskin are on the Dancing with the Stars line-up

Carole Baskin And Chrishell Stause Join Dancing With The Stars – And Twitter's Reactions Are Everything

TV & Film

Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' Scheme offers five pounds off orders

How To Claim Deliveroo's 'Eat In To Help Out' & How Much Money Do You Get Off?

Gigi Hadid is taking on another TV role

Gigi Hadid Confirms New TV Role As Baby's Due Date Draws Closer

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor