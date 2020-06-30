Dustin The Turkey Breaks Silence After Angering Niall Horan Fans

30 June 2020, 13:15

Dustin The Turkey responds after angering Niall Horan fans
Dustin The Turkey responds after angering Niall Horan fans. Picture: RTE Comic Relief/ Getty Images

Dustin The Turkey has spoken out after Niall Horan fans claimed he was 'rude' for cutting his performance short and joking the show wanted Harry Styles instead.

Dustin The Turkey, the 'shady' culprit who cut Niall Horan's RTÉ Does Comic Relief performance short and joked it was because they wanted Harry Styles, has broken his silence to address what is one of the most bizarre occurrences of 2020 so far- and that's saying something.

Niall Horan Fans Defend Singer As His Performance Cut Off & Show Jokes They 'Wanted Harry Styles'

Taking to Twitter, the kid's TV character cleared up that his 'savage' comment was all in jest, writing:

"Lads, I'm a lover, not a fighter...I [love] @NiallOfficial...I [love] Americans... I [love] The Craic #BeKind."

He then wrote 'just ask Kim Kardashian', which we're not entirely sure we get, if anyone wants to clear it up.

If anyone is confused as to what's gone on, Niall dropped by The Den, a kid's show which rebooted for the charity programme to perform his song 'Black and White'.

The recording was cut off before he'd finished the song, with the puppet saying 'we wanted Harry Styles, you only get a minute and a half.'

This riled up many Niall fans who had never heard of the show, with them calling it 'rude' and saying Niall 'deserves better', and shouldn't be compared to his former 1D bandmate.

One fan wrote: "What they did to Niall was extremely disrespectful and rude. He didn’t have to sing for them either and interrupting him saying they wanted Harry instead is so uncalled for."

However, many Irish fans of both the show and Niall pointed out this is always the type of humour the show has had, and even Niall himself declared himself a huge fan of the show- having sent them videos of himself singing when he was younger, never to be played.

So, it seems it was all in good humour, but you know the fans have been angered when a puppet has so tweet!

