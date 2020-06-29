Niall Horan Fans Defend Singer As His Performance Cut Off & Show Jokes They 'Wanted Harry Styles'

29 June 2020, 09:01 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 11:14

Niall Horan fans defend singer after show says they 'wanted Harry Styles'
Niall Horan fans defend singer after show says they 'wanted Harry Styles'. Picture: RTE Comic Relief/ Twitter

Niall Horan's performance of 'Black and White' was cut off as the show joked they 'wanted Harry Styles' and fans have branded the dig 'disrespectful'.

Niall Horan fans have jumped to the singer's defence after his performance on RTÉ's Comic Relief was cut off and it was joked they 'wanted Harry Styles' so he only gets a 'minute and a half' of air time.

What’s Next For Niall Horan? One Direction Star Is Hopeful For New Music And Tour In 2021

The former 1D star dropped by the Irish charity TV show to give a home performance of his track 'Black and White', when he was cut off by Dustin the Turkey from a revamped edition of Irish kid's show The Den.

As he was cut off, the puppet said, "We wanted Harry Styles, we wanted Harry Styles, you're only getting a minute and a half" as the presenter, Ray D'Arcy laughs, shouting, "No, no!"

Unsurprisingly, Niall's fan didn't take too kindly to him being cut off whilst he was singing, or him being compared to his former bandmate, and they quickly took to Twitter to bash the bit as 'rude'.

One fan page wrote: "What they did to Niall was extremely disrespectful and rude. He didn’t have to sing for them either and interrupting him saying they wanted Harry instead is so uncalled for."

"Harry would not singing for your crusty asses anyways!"

Another protested the 26-year-old 'deserved so much better'.

However, Irish fans, who are more acquainted with the show and its characters, are pointing out that has always been their popular style of 'insult' comedy and should be taken lightheartedly- and no shade was truly intended.

In fact, many are even laughing at the idea Niall would have been insulted by the joke, even suggesting he'd have been in on the whole thing.

A fan explained: "It’s Irish humour and the character played is typically this humoured. Niall specifically stated before the performance that he grew up watching these characters so I can almost PROMISE you, he gets it."

Someone wanted to provide the full context of the sketch- which shows Niall saying he sent the show many videos of him singing as a youngster, none of which got played.

So, they finally gave him the spotlight- and it's clear he's always been a huge fan of the show, so our bet is that he isn't too wounded by the joke!

