Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry' After Fireworks Were Set Off During Concert

By Savannah Roberts

Dua Lipa tells fans she's "deeply sorry" as she vows to make her concerts a safe and secure environment following a fireworks incident that unravelled during Wednesday's show in Canada.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dua Lipa has released a statement following an incident that occurred at her concert where unauthorised fireworks were set off in the crowd.

The 26-year-old told fans she was "deeply sorry' in an emotional post after the events that occurred during her Future Nostalgia show in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday night (July 27).

Dua Lipa Responds To Jack Harlow’s Song About Her

As Dua's performance was coming to a close, a set of illicit fireworks was fired off in the arena, resulting in three fans becoming injured.

Videos have been circulating online that show the scary moment the floor section was lit up by the smuggled pyrotechnics. The 'Levitating' songstress took to Instagram to tell fans she was "shocked and confused by the events".

Dua Lipa responds to the scary incident that took place in the crowd on tour. Picture: Getty

Dua posted the heartfelt statement to her Instagram stories on Thursday, she wrote: "Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto.

"Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are," the singer continued.

The international pop star went on to reveal that the events of the Canadian concert will be investigated, she explained: "There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred."

Dua Lipa released a statement to Instagram. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Fireworks were reportedly smuggled & lit up during the closing of @DuaLipa’s #FutureNostalgiaTour show in Toronto last night.



pic.twitter.com/Rh29VBZaGf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2022

"Bringing the show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience," Dua continued in the emotional post, "and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way."

The Future Nostalgia musician signed off with, "'All my love, Dua".

The owner of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena also released a statement where they confirmed that they are cooperating with police after "unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience".

The injuries of the three concertgoers were reportedly minor and were treated on-site.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital