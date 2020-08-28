Exclusive

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Dua Lipa has revealed to Capital Breakfast what boyfriend Anwar Hadid bought as her birthday present.

Dua Lipa celebrated her 25th birthday this week surrounded by her friends and family, including boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The star joined Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield on Capital Breakfast this morning following the release of her Club Future Nostalgia album and she revealed the thoughtful birthday gift that Anwar gave to her.

"I was really chuffed, I got a really cool wetsuit, as I’ve been trying surfing," Dua told Capital Breakfast.

"My boyfriend got me a wetsuit, which was I was really pleased about. I look like a penguin in it, but I was into it."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 17, 2020. Picture: Getty

Dua and Anwar were spotted surfing together over the weekend so clearly Dua wanted to try out her gift straight away!

It's been a busy week for the singer. As well as celebrating her birthday, this morning Dua released her Club Future Nostalgia album.

The record features remixes of tracks from her second album, released in March, including two new songs 'Love is Religion' and 'That Kind of Woman'.

The album has been mixed by American DJ The Blessed Madonna and includes collaborations with Mark Ronson, Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliot and Madonna.

Dua is taking over The Capital Weekender tonight (28th August) from 7pm. She'll join Coco Cole and play her favourite dance anthems to kickstart the Bank Holiday weekend.

