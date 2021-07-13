Who is Drake’s ‘New Girlfriend’ Johanna Leia? Inside The Rapper’s Latest Romance

Drake steps out with new flame, Johanna Leia. Picture: PA/Instagram

Drake's relationship with new 'girlfriend', Johanna Leia is heating up! Who is the model and ex-reality star?

Rumours of Drake's new girlfriend have been whirling for weeks – who is the rapper's newest flame, Johanna Leia?

Drake and Johanna’s relationship has gotten more serious as the rapper, 34, mentors her basketball player son.

How did the pair meet? How old is Johanna Leia? Does she have Instagram?

Here are all the answers to your questions...

Drake has been seen out with new 'girlfriend'. Picture: PA Images

In early July the pair were spotted at a basketball game as their romance heats up.

The Grammy-winning hit-maker whisked the model off to an extravagant private date as he rented out the entirety of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles – how romantic!

The 'Once Dance' singer is speculated to have connected to the mum-of-two through their mutual love of basketball.

It's reported that Drake is even growing closer to Johanna's son and is "mentoring" him when it comes to his sports career and fame.

Drake’s date night with Johanna Leia at Dodger Stadium was caught on video via drone 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SziISaxxVU — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 9, 2021

Johanna Leia is Drake's rumoured new beau. Picture: Johanna Leia/Instagram

Who is Johanna Leia and how old is she?

Johanna Leia is a 40-year-old model and former reality television star.

The mum-of-two starred alongside her son in Bringing Up Ballers, a US reality TV show that follows several Chicago-area families as they manage the careers of their basketball prodigy children.

Her 17-year-old son, Amari Bailey is a talented basketball player for Sierra Canyon High School – Drake has even supported the young sportsman on the courtside.

Johanna's ex and Amari's father is the former NFL player, Aaron Bailey.

Johanna Leia on Instagram?

You can follow Drake's new beau on Instagram @johannaleia, where she has over 360,000 followers at the time of writing.

Johanna regularly posts updates on her sons burgeoning basketball career to her profile – hopefully soon we'll see a slew of snaps of the rapper on her page too!

