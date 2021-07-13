Who is Drake’s ‘New Girlfriend’ Johanna Leia? Inside The Rapper’s Latest Romance

13 July 2021, 17:36

Drake steps out with new flame, Johanna Leia
Drake steps out with new flame, Johanna Leia. Picture: PA/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Drake's relationship with new 'girlfriend', Johanna Leia is heating up! Who is the model and ex-reality star?

Rumours of Drake's new girlfriend have been whirling for weeks – who is the rapper's newest flame, Johanna Leia?

Drake and Johanna’s relationship has gotten more serious as the rapper, 34, mentors her basketball player son.

Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

How did the pair meet? How old is Johanna Leia? Does she have Instagram?

Here are all the answers to your questions...

Drake has been seen out with new 'girlfriend'
Drake has been seen out with new 'girlfriend'. Picture: PA Images

In early July the pair were spotted at a basketball game as their romance heats up.

The Grammy-winning hit-maker whisked the model off to an extravagant private date as he rented out the entirety of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles – how romantic!

The 'Once Dance' singer is speculated to have connected to the mum-of-two through their mutual love of basketball.

It's reported that Drake is even growing closer to Johanna's son and is "mentoring" him when it comes to his sports career and fame.

Johanna Leia is Drake's rumoured new beau
Johanna Leia is Drake's rumoured new beau. Picture: Johanna Leia/Instagram

Who is Johanna Leia and how old is she?

Johanna Leia is a 40-year-old model and former reality television star.

The mum-of-two starred alongside her son in Bringing Up Ballers, a US reality TV show that follows several Chicago-area families as they manage the careers of their basketball prodigy children.

Her 17-year-old son, Amari Bailey is a talented basketball player for Sierra Canyon High School – Drake has even supported the young sportsman on the courtside.

Johanna's ex and Amari's father is the former NFL player, Aaron Bailey.

Johanna Leia on Instagram?

You can follow Drake's new beau on Instagram @johannaleia, where she has over 360,000 followers at the time of writing.

Johanna regularly posts updates on her sons burgeoning basketball career to her profile – hopefully soon we'll see a slew of snaps of the rapper on her page too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi?

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Who is Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka?

Meet Love Island's Sharon Gaffka: Age, Job, Instagram & Everything You Need To Know

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far

The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

Skepta and Adele are rumoured to be dating

Are Adele And Skepta Dating? From Dates To Extravagant Birthday Presents – Inside Their Rumoured Relationship
Olivia Rodrigo is 'dating' Adam Faze

Who Is Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo's Boyfriend? Entrepreneur's Job, Age & All The Details

Little Mix postpone Confetti tour to 2022 with new dates

Little Mix Tour 2022: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant