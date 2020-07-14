Drake Teases New Album With Cryptic Post

14 July 2020

Drake posted a cryptic message on Instagram.
Picture: PA images

Drake’s new album is on the way!

Drake has hinted his new album could be dropping very soon and fans can’t wait.

The 'Toosie Slide’ rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to post a meme, which is pretty out of character for him.

Drake's new album is dropping very soon!
Picture: PA images

In the post, a painting of a man and a woman can be seen sitting beside each other.

The man is saying: “Are you single?” and the woman is saying: “No, I’m album.”

GET IT?! Good one, Drizzy.

Fans have been reacting on Twitter, with one writing: “’No, I’m album’ IS SUCH A STATEMENT. We ready king. @Drake.”

😎 CHEFFETE

Another added: “My body is ready for a Drake album.”

Drake released his last album ’Scorpion’ in 2018.

It featured huge hits such as ‘Nice for What,’ ‘In My Feelings,’ and ‘God’s Plan’.

The rapper recently sat down with Diddy to talk about how quarantine has been a ‘silver lining’ for him because it means he’s been able to devote all of his attention to his music.

He said: “I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now. Another silver lining is, when God does get you to sit down. I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that.

“Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever.

“Saying that, this is the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time. A lot of little stuff has been trickling out, but all the stuff on the album is fresh, is brand new, and I’m excited.

“This is probably the most music I’ve been sitting on. I’m hyped.”

So are we!

