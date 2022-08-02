Drake Brings Out First Girlfriend Kiki During Concert In Emotional Reunion

2 August 2022, 16:10

Drake reunited with his first girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest
Drake reunited with his first girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Drake reunited with his first girlfriend Keshia Chanté at OVO Fest.

Drake took a trip down memory lane as he reunited with his first serious girlfriend Keisha Chanté.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper took to the stage at his OVO All Canadian All Stars event, where he introduced his former flame to his fans.

Drake And Kanye West End 10-Year Long Feud With Unexpected Reunion

Introducing her with a heartwarming speech, Drake said: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mum’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me?

“So I have to personally introduce her.”

Drake reunited with his ex-girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest
Drake reunited with his ex-girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest. Picture: Getty

He added: “This is my first girlfriend I’ve ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart.”

Once Keisha graced the stage, the crowd went wild as the exes embraced.

The singer performed a few of her hits before sharing her love for Drake on Instagram after the show.

Drake's first girlfriend Kiki joined him on stage
Drake's first girlfriend Kiki joined him on stage. Picture: Getty

She wrote in a sweet post: “Legendary Nights in Toronto. I’ve never seen the city come together like that! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true. The most heartfelt & meaningful introduction I’ve ever had. Aubs I love u for life. And @djcharlieb I am so MFN proud of you.

“I’ve been watching you put in that work since 2004 and the All Canadian North Stars show was the perfect full circle moment. Performing songs I dropped in my teen years and hearing you sing all the words, made my soul so happy. Such a beautiful memory I will cherish forever.”

Keisha has been long-rumoured to be the Kiki mentioned in Drake’s 2016 track ‘In My Feelings’.

However, this has never been confirmed by Drizzy himself.

