Doja Cat Freaking Out Over Accidental Twitter Name Change Is All Of Us

10 November 2022, 17:22

Doja Cat changed her name to 'Christmas' on Twitter and called on Elon Musk to change it back
Doja Cat changed her name to 'Christmas' on Twitter and called on Elon Musk to change it back. Picture: Alamy/@dojacat/Twitter
Doja Cat has called on Elon Musk for help to change back her Twitter name.

Doja Cat has ended up in a pretty awkward predicament after changing her Twitter name and not realising she can’t change it back.

The ‘Say So’ rapper is no stranger to frequently changing her name on Twitter, and her latest decision to make ‘Christmas’ her name may have become more permanent than she had hoped for.

Twitter, which has just been bought by Elon Musk, announced recently that a change in a user's online name would result in the temporary loss of a checkmark.

However, not realising this new rule, Doja has been stuck with the festive holiday as her name - and she’s not happy about it!

Doja Cat made the mistake of changing her name to 'Christmas' on Twitter
Doja Cat made the mistake of changing her name to 'Christmas' on Twitter. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

The ‘Planet Her’ songstress panicked in a series of tweets as she desperately tried to change her name back.

“Why can’t I change my name on here,” tweeted Doja.

As the panic continued, she took aim at Elon, tweeting: “How do I change it also f**k you Elon.”

The ‘Need To Know’ hitmaker hilariously then added: “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help I’ve made a mistake.”

Putting her panic to rest, Elon responded and assured her he was “working on it”, but it didn’t take long for fans to dub Doja ‘hilarious’, adding that she ‘changes her [Twitter name] too many times’.

As it stands, Doja is still holding on to the festive moniker, but she has the season still to break free!

