Doja Cat Hits Out At Criticism Over Her New Look After Shaving Her Head & Eyebrows

Doja Cat has responded after receiving criticism over her new look. Picture: Alamy/@dojacat/Instagram

By Capital FM

Doja Cat has responded to the criticism she’s received online after shaving her hair and eyebrows.

Doja Cat left fans surprised after unveiling her new look on Instagram Live last week, showing off her shaved head and eyebrows.

Following her decision to change her look, the ‘Say So’ rapper has received a divided reaction from fans online.

Doja Cat Criticises Noah Schnapp For Leaking Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

Doja has now hit out at the criticism she’s received over her new look, slamming the controversial comments made about her.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old wrote: “I won a grammy and traveled the f***ing globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum.”

Doja Cat has hit out at comments about her new look. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat unveiled her new shaved head look on Instagram. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you so that you can go home and j*** your c***s all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f**k yourselves,” she added.

This comes just a few days after Doja responded to ‘concerns’ over her new look, explaining exactly why she decided to shave her head and her eyebrows.

She said: “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair."

Doja Cat slammed comments she received about her new look. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat decided to shave her eyebrows on Instagram Live. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat explained she never 'liked' having hair. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat responded to the criticism over her new look. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

“I never liked having hair," she continued, "I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, 'This is cool’. I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja went on to explain that maintaining her hair was ‘exhausting’ as she added: “I would be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.”

Fans of the rap star have since urged others to ‘leave her alone’, reminding Doja that they can rely on her for their support.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital