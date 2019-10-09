YouTuber Drew Gooden Re-enacts The Dobre Brothers' ‘Miserable’ Meet & Greet Video

Drew Gooden mocks Dobre Brothers 'miserable' meet and greet video. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

YouTuber Drew Gooden has re-enacted The Dobre Brothers' viral meet and greet video.

The Dobre Brothers’ unenthusiastic meet and greet video that went viral, has inspired YouTuber, Drew Gooden, to re-enact it.

Made with fellow YT stars, Danny Gonzalez and Kurtis Conner, they posed miserably with a ‘fan’ (played by Drew’s brother, Jake) and then pretended to beat him up, in the skit.

The Dobre Brothers Apologise After 'Miserable' Meet & Greet Video Goes Viral

We just wanted to apologize. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies ❤️ we are sincerely sorry. pic.twitter.com/4f3ZxMgowv — Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) October 8, 2019

The original footage circulated after a fan posted the brothers looking underwhelmed during an expensive meet and greet, causing widespread criticism after being branded ‘a joke’ for not talking to the teenage fan and looking bored throughout the entire, brief encounter.

Lucas Dobre posted an apology on behalf of the brothers, and Drew Gooden, who rose to fame with his comedic Vine videos, has taken to Twitter to mock the apology, by using the same caption Lucas Dobre used, for his skit. It read: “We just wanted to apologize.

“After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies, we are sincerely sorry.”

PLS TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE pic.twitter.com/uFg7ChXJpF — amina ♡ VER & GAIA’S DAY (@DANCINGCV) October 7, 2019

The savage post was praised on Twitter by fans, branding the video a ‘hilarious’ dig at the Dobre brothers.

One tweet read: “Words can’t describe how f***ing funny this is,” while another said, “y’all are a different breed of funny.”

“KINGS OF COMEDY,” said another.

thanks for being actually lovely humans and even tho i was crazy being loving pic.twitter.com/69eABod5gs — gretta misses dg (@grettasdanny) October 8, 2019

Drew, Danny and Kurtis, who are currently on their own tour with meet and greet opportunities, were praised by a fan in the comments who shared pictures from their ‘loving’ encounter.

She wrote: “Thanks for being actually lovely humans and even tho I was crazy being loving,” while sharing snaps of her hugging the YT comics.

