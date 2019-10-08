The Dobre Brothers Apologise After 'Miserable' Meet & Greet Video Goes Viral

Lucas Dobre apologises to fans after bad meet & greet. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Lucas Dobre has apologised to fans after a bad meet and greet video went viral.

The Dobre brothers have posted an apology after a video of them looking miserable during an expensive fan meet and greet went viral on Twitter which has gained widespread criticism and calls for the popular YouTube personalities to be 'cancelled.'

Lucas Dobre has sent 'sincere apologies' on behalf of he and his brothers after being branded ‘a joke’ for not talking to the teenage fan and sitting down looking bored throughout the entire, brief encounter.

The Dobre brothers appeared bored and didn't talk to the fan who paid for a meet and greet. Picture: TikTok @okipirate

The video, originally from TikTok but shared to Twitter, showed the fan walk in, take a photo with the boys, who could barely crack a smile and leave, without any interaction, and the video was captioned: “PLS TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE.”

The 20-year-old, who rose to fame on Vine with his twin, Marcus, quote retweeted the awkward video and apologised, saying he and his brothers were tired from doing promo.

He wrote: “We just wanted to apologize. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show.”

“Our true apologies. We are sincerely sorry.”

We just wanted to apologize. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies ❤️ we are sincerely sorry. https://t.co/H6MW5oLdKv — Lucas Dobre (@lucasdobre) October 7, 2019

However, fans weren't so sympathetic to their reasoning and hit back, with one saying:

“I’ve just worked 4 days in a row and i am sick & really tired. yet i still put on a smile to greet my customers and try to communicate with them no matter how hard it feels. there are NO excuses especially when that girl probably paid $100+ to see them...it’s disgusting imo.”

“Yikes imagine paying this much for them to not even say hi to u” another added.

the cheapest m&g is $200 (the highest being $700) which i'd be asking for a refund — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 (@actuallyjacqui) October 7, 2019

Another pointed out the high cost of the meet and greet, with one option being $200, and the top tier $700, although their website does have a $75.99 option, and it remains unclear which package the girl in the video had paid for.

The thread was followed up with an array of comments, with some defending the brothers and others dragging them.

One wrote: “There’s no need to apologize u guys work so hard it happens that u guys are exhausted ignore people who are hating on u guys they will be exhausted too if they were doing all this.”

Another fan replied: “It’s one thing being tired… it’s a whole different thing not even recognizing her as a human being who paid money to meet you and not even saying hi to her… that’s just being a bad person.”

The four bros — Lucas, Marcus, Cyrus and Darius — gained a following with their backflips, dance moves, comedy, stunts and original music, including 'You Know You Lit' and 'Bumpin'.

