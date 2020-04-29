What Is The 'Did It Work' Meme? And Whose Legs Are They?

29 April 2020, 12:08

The 'did it work' meme is a huge trend on social media
People have been recreating the 'did it work' meme on social media; here's everything you need to know about the current trend.

If you've scrolled through social media, you'd have seen a pair of legs repeatedly crop up, as part of the 'did it work' meme.

Much like the Bill Clinton Swag trend, users have started sharing very similar images of themselves, or other cultural figures, with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Here's everything you need to know...

What is the 'did it work' meme?

The 'did it work' meme sees users take to Twitter, as they upload random pictures of celebrities laying down, next to a pair of long legs wearing black, thigh-high boots.

Examples have included Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Jeff Goldblum, and Timothée Chalamet.

Whose legs are used in the 'did it work' meme?

K-pop fans were quick to notice that the legs in question belonged to BLACKPINK's Lisa (aka Lalisa Manoban).

Lisa is a rapper, main dancer, sub-vocalist, model & multilingual star. The image is from a dance performance by Lisa, called 'LILI’s FILM #3'.

