Daniel Radcliffe And Partner Erin Darke Have Welcomed Their First Baby

25 April 2023, 14:17

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have become parents
Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have become parents. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has become a dad for the first time!

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, has welcomed his first baby with long-term partner Erin Darke just weeks after their pregnancy news was revealed.

The Harry Potter star and Erin were pictured on a stroll with their newborn earlier this week, with their little one tucked up in a pram for the outing.

The actor’s team confirmed their baby news just weeks ago in March and fans of the Hogwarts franchise were over the moon for the star.

A source told The Mirror at the time: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke met on the set of a film
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke met on the set of a film. Picture: Getty
Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the iconic franchise
Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the iconic franchise. Picture: Alamy

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Daniel and Erin have been together for a decade after first meeting on the set of their movie, Kill Your Darlings, in 2013.

The pair worked together on the film, where they played love interests.

They went public with their romance a year later and have been going strong since.

Daniel Radcliffe and co-star Rupert Grint are both parents
Daniel Radcliffe and co-star Rupert Grint are both parents. Picture: Getty

In 2020, Daniel sweetly recalled the first time they met, telling People TV’s Couch Surfing series: “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other."

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he added.

Daniel isn’t the first Harry Potter star to become a dad after his co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry’s BFF Ron Weasley, welcomed his daughter Wednesday in May 2020 with his long-term girlfriend and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s former co-stars Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, and Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, are amongst the Hogwarts alum who have welcomed children too.

