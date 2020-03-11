Daniel Radcliffe Forced To Deny He's The 'First Celebrity' With Coronavirus After Hoax News Report

11 March 2020, 10:27 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 11:46

Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny he has Coronavirus
Daniel Radcliffe forced to deny he has Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @BBCNewsTonight (fake account)

Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe, has been forced to deny he's contracted Coronavirus after a fake news outlet caused a Twitter frenzy.

Daniel Radcliffe has been forced to deny he's contracted Coronavirus after a fake news report circulated and caused a frenzy online, as he was declared the first 'celebrity' to have been struck down with the illness.

Rank The Harry Potter Film Series In Order Of Your Faves

The 30-year-old Harry Potter actor was the victim of a hoax report from an account posing as BBC News, with the handle @BBCNewsTonight, that wrote:

"BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for Coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed."

Fake Twitter account claims Daniel Radcliffe has Coronavirus
Fake Twitter account claims Daniel Radcliffe has Coronavirus. Picture: Twitter/ @BBCNewsTonight (fake account)

The false report posted by the page using the imagery of the BBC fooled many and caused fans to flood Twitter repeating the information and even sending the actor well wishes.

Others joked they'd been 'clowned' by falling for it, with one user writing: "Whoever made the tweet that said daniel radcliffe had coronavirus that I sent to 100 people before I realized it was fake ...I’ll admit that one was on me."

A fan page of the star took to the social media site to shut down rumours, letting people know he was 'on stage last night' and is 'fine', with others who had retweeted the false report apologising for spreading misinformation.

They wrote: "For those of the gullible persuasion, Daniel Radcliffe does not have Coronavirus. He was on stage last night. He's fine."

He seems to be the first famous person to have fallen victim to a hoax accusation of having the illness which is currently wreaking havoc on the showbiz industry across the world, causing music festivals and concerts to be cancelled and postponed, from Miley Cyrus to BTS.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish has spoken about her choice of baggy clothing

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

Billie Eilish

Niall Horan's fans praised him for his performance of 'Put A Little Love On Me'

Niall Horan Performs New Track ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ On Late Late Show With James Corden
Harry Styles wore a 'safe sex' tee for a New Zealand TV interview

Harry Styles’ Adorably Awkward Response When He’s Asked To Show ‘Safe Sex’ T-Shirt During TV Interview

Harry Styles

Paige and Finn met less than three months ago.

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Maldives Wedding Plans

TV & Film

BTS have a new doce-series in the works and fans are living for it

BTS's Docu-Series 'Break The Silence' In The Works & Fans Are Living For It
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

When Does Little Mix's The Search Start? How To Watch The Talent Show Airing On BBC

Little Mix