Daniel Radcliffe Forced To Deny He's The 'First Celebrity' With Coronavirus After Hoax News Report

Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe, has been forced to deny he's contracted Coronavirus after a fake news outlet caused a Twitter frenzy.

Daniel Radcliffe has been forced to deny he's contracted Coronavirus after a fake news report circulated and caused a frenzy online, as he was declared the first 'celebrity' to have been struck down with the illness.

The 30-year-old Harry Potter actor was the victim of a hoax report from an account posing as BBC News, with the handle @BBCNewsTonight, that wrote:

"BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for Coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed."

Fake Twitter account claims Daniel Radcliffe has Coronavirus. Picture: Twitter/ @BBCNewsTonight (fake account)

The false report posted by the page using the imagery of the BBC fooled many and caused fans to flood Twitter repeating the information and even sending the actor well wishes.

Others joked they'd been 'clowned' by falling for it, with one user writing: "Whoever made the tweet that said daniel radcliffe had coronavirus that I sent to 100 people before I realized it was fake ...I’ll admit that one was on me."

Daniel Radcliffe has the corona virus 😔 — Shauna-Kay. (@Shauna_Gee) March 10, 2020

whoever made the tweet that said daniel radcliffe had coronavirus that I sent to 100 people before I realized it was fake .......... .... I’ll admit that one was on me pic.twitter.com/UaJ4dxQO92 — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) March 10, 2020

A fan page of the star took to the social media site to shut down rumours, letting people know he was 'on stage last night' and is 'fine', with others who had retweeted the false report apologising for spreading misinformation.

They wrote: "For those of the gullible persuasion, Daniel Radcliffe does not have Coronavirus. He was on stage last night. He's fine."

For those of the gullible persuasion, Daniel Radcliffe does not have Coronavirus. He was on stage last night. He's fine. — Daniel Radcliffe UK News (@danradcouk) March 10, 2020

He seems to be the first famous person to have fallen victim to a hoax accusation of having the illness which is currently wreaking havoc on the showbiz industry across the world, causing music festivals and concerts to be cancelled and postponed, from Miley Cyrus to BTS.

