Dani Dyer Hits Back At Claims She 'Liked' New Boyfriend's Pictures During Relationship With Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer hits out at claims she 'pretended to love' Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram/@DaniDyer/Good Morning Britain

Love Island's Dani Dyer is not here for claims that she was liking photos of her new man whilst she and Jack Fincham were still together.

Love Island's Dani Dyer has hit back at claims that she was dropping likes on Instagram photos of her old/new boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence whilst she was still in a relationship with her Jack Fincham.

Hitting back at a tabloid who claimed she was liking photos of her rekindled flame months ago, she wrote: "For the record I liked this picture one week ago not 2 months ago... don't believe everything you read!!"

The pair's second split came just as her book was launching, leading many to question if it was for publicity- but as she was spotted with her former flame, these rumours were quickly put to bed.

Dani Dyer is not here for claims she was liking other people's pictures whilst with Jack Fincham. Picture: Twitter/@Dani_MasDyer

The 22-year-old clearly has no time for rumours that she 'pretended' to love her Love Island co-star and told one such person to 'put their story away'.

The troll wrote to Dani: "When you go back to an ex after pretending to love Jack, it shows you always still loved your ex and did it for the fame, that's a fact... to think most people thought you were genuine."

Dani Dyer claps back at a fan who claims she 'pretended' to love Jack Fincham. Picture: Twitter/@Dani_MasDyer

Dani and Jack split for the final time back in April after a rocky few months, with both sides claiming it simply didn't work out- with Dani has since been spotted with Sammy, a 23-year-old stock broker who she is said to have been dating 'for a year' before she went into the villa last year.

Jack recently went on Good Morning Britain and discussed their split, saying that despite the fact they would never get back together he wants her to be happy.

The 27-year-old said: "There's a lot of feelings there. Of course there is, we've been through a lot together. But, I can't stress enough, I just hope that she's happy, and I just want the best for her."

