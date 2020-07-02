Dan Osborne Admits Money Struggles After Fans Complain About Sponsored Instagram Posts

2 July 2020, 15:54

Dan Osborne said he's been hit hard financially by the pandemic
Dan Osborne said he's been hit hard financially by the pandemic. Picture: Dan Osborne/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne said the coronavirus pandemic has financially hit him as hard as it’s hit most people.

The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne took to Instagram to tell fans why they were seeing a lot more sponsored posts from him recently, after usually posting mostly about his family life with Jacqueline Jossa and their two daughters.

The reality TV star said people make presumptions he’s “rich” due to his stint on TOWIE as well as being married to ex EastEnders actress Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Jossa Calls Out People Sunbathing In Parks And Urges Fans To Stay In Lockdown

But the Essex lad assured fans the sponsored posts are “how I make a living.”

Dan Osborne said he's 'not rich but not poor'
Dan Osborne said he's 'not rich but not poor'. Picture: Dan Osborne/Instagram

"I've had a lot of people saying about the advertising I've been doing with the iwatches, airpods and sunglasses,” he began on Instagram Stories.

"They write 'I love seeing your family, your lego, your fitness but the ads are a bit too much.

"So I just wanted to explain a bit about it. I understand if you're not interested... if there's an advertisement and you're not interested in it, just swipe across, you don't have to watch it.

"It's a part of my job, I'll only advertise things I know are good and I know people are happy with." D

an added he has to feed his kids and pay his bills “just like everyone else.”

“In this hard time it’s hit me, it’s hit everyone.”

However, when it was later reported he had a business which he had debt in, Dan cleared up on Instagram Stories: "That’s absolutely not true. I’m not poor but I’m not rich, I need to work like everyone else.”

Dan starred on TOWIE from 2013 to 2015, finding love with now-wife Jacqueline when he left the series.

He now runs a tattoo shop, Ink Paradise Studio in Bexleyheath, which has been closed since March due to coronavirus.

He's also dad to Teddy, six, who he shares with ex Megan Tomlin, and Mia, two, and Ella, five, with Jacqueline.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Let the Music Play is a campaign for governmental support for the live musics scene amid the pandemic

Let The Music Play: Pop Stars Including Little Mix And Dua Lipa Call For Support For UK's Live Music Scene
Zac Efron has been spotted in Australia by fans

Zac Efron Comes Out Of Hiding In Byron Bay And Fans Are Buzzing

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock was verbally abused while out shopping

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Verbally Abused’ By A 'Random Male Customer' While Out Food Shopping
Government to announce list of low-risk countries without travel quarantine

COVID-19: Government To Announce Dozens Of 'Quarantine Exempt' Countries Safest To Visit

Coronavirus

Little Mix fans were confused about the price of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false lashes

Little Mix: Superdrug Respond After Fans Notice Leigh-Anne’s Lashes Are Cheaper Than Bandmates
Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals Trick She Used To Disguise Her Baby Bump

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos