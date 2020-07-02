On Air Now
2 July 2020, 15:54
Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne said the coronavirus pandemic has financially hit him as hard as it’s hit most people.
The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne took to Instagram to tell fans why they were seeing a lot more sponsored posts from him recently, after usually posting mostly about his family life with Jacqueline Jossa and their two daughters.
The reality TV star said people make presumptions he’s “rich” due to his stint on TOWIE as well as being married to ex EastEnders actress Jacqueline.
But the Essex lad assured fans the sponsored posts are “how I make a living.”
"I've had a lot of people saying about the advertising I've been doing with the iwatches, airpods and sunglasses,” he began on Instagram Stories.
"They write 'I love seeing your family, your lego, your fitness but the ads are a bit too much.
"So I just wanted to explain a bit about it. I understand if you're not interested... if there's an advertisement and you're not interested in it, just swipe across, you don't have to watch it.
"It's a part of my job, I'll only advertise things I know are good and I know people are happy with." D
an added he has to feed his kids and pay his bills “just like everyone else.”
“In this hard time it’s hit me, it’s hit everyone.”
Happy Father’s Day ❤️ becoming a dad is by far the best thing that has and will ever happen to me. These 3 are literally my world, my best friends, just my everything. Could never ever imagine my life without these incredible little humans, there is just nothing better ❤️ I love you 3 more than words could EVER explain ❤️ Hope all you dad’s are having a lovely Father’s Day with your little ones too ❤️
However, when it was later reported he had a business which he had debt in, Dan cleared up on Instagram Stories: "That’s absolutely not true. I’m not poor but I’m not rich, I need to work like everyone else.”
Dan starred on TOWIE from 2013 to 2015, finding love with now-wife Jacqueline when he left the series.
He now runs a tattoo shop, Ink Paradise Studio in Bexleyheath, which has been closed since March due to coronavirus.
He's also dad to Teddy, six, who he shares with ex Megan Tomlin, and Mia, two, and Ella, five, with Jacqueline.
