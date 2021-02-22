Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years

Daft Punk have split after 28 years. Picture: Getty

Dance music duo Daft Punk are splitting up after almost 30 years together.

By Kathryn Knight

French music producers and pioneers of 90's dance music Daft Punk have announced they have split following 28 years of success.

Daft Punk, who always remained out of the spotlight thanks to their trademark space helmets, had massive chart-topping songs throughout their career, working with the likes of The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams.

Daft Punk have worked with a plethora of artists including The Weeknd. Picture: Getty

They announced their break-up in a video titled ‘Epilogue’, showing the two musicians walking towards each other in a desert, unzipping their jackets before separately ‘self-destructing’.

Their logo then appears above the dates ‘1993 - 2021’.

Daft Punk was formed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Baltanger in 1993 and over the years they’ve sold millions of records and had multiple Grammy wins.

They began wearing their trademark robot outfits in public and for performances from 2001 after their release of ‘Discovery’

With songs that never aged, Daft Punk are best known for tracks like ‘Harder, Better, Faster Stronger’, ‘One More Time’ and ‘Around The World’.

In 2013 they worked with Pharrell and Nile Rodgers on the still-popular ‘Get Lucky’.

They also teamed up with The Weeknd on ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’.

No reason has been given for their break-up.

