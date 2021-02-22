Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years

22 February 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 15:40

Daft Punk have split after 28 years
Daft Punk have split after 28 years. Picture: Getty

Dance music duo Daft Punk are splitting up after almost 30 years together.

By Kathryn Knight

French music producers and pioneers of 90's dance music Daft Punk have announced they have split following 28 years of success.

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?

Daft Punk, who always remained out of the spotlight thanks to their trademark space helmets, had massive chart-topping songs throughout their career, working with the likes of The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams.

Daft Punk have worked with a plethora of artists including The Weeknd
Daft Punk have worked with a plethora of artists including The Weeknd. Picture: Getty

They announced their break-up in a video titled ‘Epilogue’, showing the two musicians walking towards each other in a desert, unzipping their jackets before separately ‘self-destructing’.

Their logo then appears above the dates ‘1993 - 2021’.

Daft Punk was formed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Baltanger in 1993 and over the years they’ve sold millions of records and had multiple Grammy wins.

They began wearing their trademark robot outfits in public and for performances from 2001 after their release of ‘Discovery’

With songs that never aged, Daft Punk are best known for tracks like ‘Harder, Better, Faster Stronger’, ‘One More Time’ and ‘Around The World’.

In 2013 they worked with Pharrell and Nile Rodgers on the still-popular ‘Get Lucky’.

They also teamed up with The Weeknd on ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’.

No reason has been given for their break-up.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media.

After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

TV & Film

Nightclubs could reopen in England from June 21

Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan

Boris Johnson has outlined how England will come out of lockdown

England's Steps Out Of Lockdown: A Complete Guide

There was a subtle Easter egg dropped about Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's first scene.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Subtle Lady Whistledown Clue Hidden In First Episode

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce

Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce

Gigi Hadid showed the first look at baby Khai's nursery.

Inside Baby Khai’s Playroom As Gigi Hadid Transforms Office Into Nursery For Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive