COVID-19: Pubs & Restaurants To Shut 'In Days' As Two Week Lockdown Looks Likely

UK pubs and restaurants could shut as second lockdown looks likely. Picture: Getty Images

UK restaurants and pubs may be set to close once more as Coronavirus cases spike and PM Boris Johnson is warned more drastic action needs to be taken.

The spike in UK Coronavirus cases could see pubs and restaurants shut in a 'matter of days' as the government look to a two-week lockdown to act as a 'circuit breaker' in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Two-Week National Lockdown In October Under Discussion By Ministers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been warned by scientists more drastic action must be taken as the daily death number could soon reach 'the hundreds' as cases and hospitalisations continue to increase.

It was only recently the government announced the rule of six and announced fines for those found to be breaking the rules- but it looks like more intense restrictions still could be announced on Tuesday when they're set to address the nation.

Local lockdown measures have been placed on parts of the North East, Midlands and West Yorkshire, but it is thought a nationwide lockdown could be coming soon.

Boris Johnson wears a mask to a service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

This comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to rule out another lockdown to LBC, saying localised lockdowns are preferred at the moment, but acknowledging a national lockdown in October is very much a possibility.

Matt admitted "by the nation following the rule of six" a full scale lockdown could be avoided for now, but admits it could definitely be in the country's near future.

