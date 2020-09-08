COVID-19: Household Gathering Limit To Be Cut As Spike In UK Cases

Government to cut household gathering limit after COVID-19 spike. Picture: Getty Images

As COVID-19 cases spike in the UK, the government will cut the maximum number of people who can legally gather in a house.

As UK Coronavirus cases spike, the government will be cutting the household gathering limit in a bid to try to stop the upward turn as the country is warned there's a 'rocky road ahead' with the virus.

Although the number hasn't been announced yet, the current limit is at 30 and is set to be reduced within a matter of days, according to a government official.

This will be a legal reduction to the limit and the first national change to restrictions in months- as up until now restrictions have been applied in a local capacity.

The proposed reduction is in response to the highest figures of new cases since May with 2,948 cases reported on Monday 7th September.

City Of London Academy Highgate Hill Starts To Reopen. Picture: Getty

Dr David Nabarro from the World Health Organisation told Sky News 'there are going to be more spikes' and some 'surges of cases', explaining there is likely a 'rocky road ahead.'

However, it should be noted the amount of tests that are being carried out are significantly more than in May, which may impact how many people are being diagnosed.

