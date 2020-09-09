People Flouting New Coronavirus Social Gathering Rules Will Face £100 Fine

New coronavirus laws in England ban social gatherings of more than six. Picture: Getty

The government have announced gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday.

From Monday 14 September, social groups will not be able to gather in groups of more than six both indoors and outdoors.

Who Is Still Doing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme? A Complete List Of Restaurants

It will not apply to workplaces, life events such as weddings, schools and organised team sports.

Boris Johnson will explain the changes in further detail. Picture: Getty

People who fail to adhere to the new rules will risk getting a £100 fine, which will double on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

Until now, the police have had no power in breaking up gatherings unless they exceeded 30.

Boris Johnson will give further details on the new coronavirus changes at a news conference later today (Wednesday 9 September) at Downing Street.

The official law change comes after police told the government they needed simple rules which everybody understands.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “And now this will be rigorously enforced by the police.”

He also reminded people social gatherings should be socially distanced.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News