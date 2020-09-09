People Flouting New Coronavirus Social Gathering Rules Will Face £100 Fine

9 September 2020, 09:55 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 11:33

New coronavirus laws in England ban social gatherings of more than six
New coronavirus laws in England ban social gatherings of more than six. Picture: Getty

The government have announced gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday.

From Monday 14 September, social groups will not be able to gather in groups of more than six both indoors and outdoors.

Who Is Still Doing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme? A Complete List Of Restaurants

It will not apply to workplaces, life events such as weddings, schools and organised team sports.

Boris Johnson will explain the changes in further detail
Boris Johnson will explain the changes in further detail. Picture: Getty

People who fail to adhere to the new rules will risk getting a £100 fine, which will double on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

Until now, the police have had no power in breaking up gatherings unless they exceeded 30.

Boris Johnson will give further details on the new coronavirus changes at a news conference later today (Wednesday 9 September) at Downing Street.

The official law change comes after police told the government they needed simple rules which everybody understands.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “And now this will be rigorously enforced by the police.”

He also reminded people social gatherings should be socially distanced.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has shaved his moustache and no one is coping well

Harry Styles Has Shaved His Moustache & It's Every Fans' Worst Nightmare

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Social gatherings will be limited from 30 to six people

Social Gatherings Of More Than Six People Are Set To Be Banned By Law In England

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide 2018

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide And Meanings

Justin Bieber

Lily Allen and David Harbour have been dating since summer 2019

David Harbour And Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: Are They Getting Married & How Long Have They Been Together?

Features

Fans want to know what happened to Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

Have Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Split Up? What We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters