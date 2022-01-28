Christina Aquilera Will Be A Brighton Pride 2022 Headline Act

28 January 2022, 16:42

Christina will be putting on a show at Pride!
Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Christina Aguilera has been announced as one of the headline acts for Brighton Pride 2022!

None other than Christina Aguilera will be filling one of the top spots at Brighton Pride this year!

The incredible news that Xtina will be taking to the Pride stage was announced on Friday (January 28) – and it's safe to say that fans are thrilled!

The event in the seaside city will take place from the 5th of August to the 7th, with musician's slowly being confirmed online.

Christina Aguilera will take to the Brighton Pride stage in 2022
Christina Aguilera will take to the Brighton Pride stage in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The 'Genie in a Bottle' songstress will be headlining Saturday night on the action-packed weekend, performing a 'pride exclusive' set – how intriguing.

The official Twitter page for Brighton and Hove Pride announced the exciting news, they wrote: "SATURDAY MAIN STAGE ALERT!"

"Global Superstar Christina Aguilera @xtina is confirmed to headline We Are Fabuloso on Saturday 6th August 2022, Brighton & Hove Pride’s official fundraiser for @BH_RainbowFund."

Paloma Faith was also confirmed to be a headline act for the hotly-anticipated celebrations.

Christine Aguilera is giving an 'exclusive set'
Christine Aguilera is giving an 'exclusive set'. Picture: Getty

The past two years of the Pride event were cancelled due to covid-restrictions, making 2022 the rescheduled 30th-anniversary celebrations!

The director of the weekend, Paul Kemp, said in a statement: "It's going to be 'Beautiful'."

He wrote: "As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund."

We've already marked it in our calendars!

