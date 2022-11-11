Chris Evans Has Been Dating Actress Alba Baptista For ‘Over A Year’

11 November 2022, 10:35

Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista are said to have been dating for ‘over a year’
Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista are said to have been dating for ‘over a year’. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista have apparently been dating for ‘over a year’ and the pair have just publicly confirmed their romance.

Chris Evans has seemingly confirmed his relationship with actress Alba Baptista amid reports that they have been ‘dating for over a year’.

The Captain America actor, 41, was spotted holding hands with his Portuguese girlfriend, 25, in new PDA pictures obtained by PageSix.

This comes as it was reported that the pair have been in a relationship for a while already, despite keeping it out of the public eye.

According to PEOPLE, their relationship has blossomed into something “serious”.

Chris Evans has seemingly confirmed his romance with Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has seemingly confirmed his romance with Alba Baptista. Picture: Alamy

An insider said: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier.”

“His family and friends all adore her,” added the source.

Chris, who was named PEOPLE’s '2022 Sexiest Man Alive' earlier this week, said in an interview with the publication that he’s “very content” with life right now, adding that he wants to “build a family”.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly been together for over a year
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly been together for over a year. Picture: Alamy
Chris Evans left a comment on Alba's new post
Chris Evans left a comment on Alba's new post. Picture: Alba Baptista/Instagram

Despite initially keeping their romance out of the limelight, the pair have warmed to public displays of affection, and Chris’ flirty comment on Alba’s latest picture sent fans into meltdown.

The actress uploaded some stills from her new film on Instagram, as she penned: “'A Dream In Paris’ premieres today in Portugal! hope you watch it, it’s a love-filled movie.”

It didn’t take long for Chris to share how in awe he is of his flame, as he responded by leaving a clapping hands emoji and melting face emoji in her comments section.

