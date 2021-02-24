Exclusive

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

24 February 2021, 13:31

Chloë Grace Moretz said she'd love to one day appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing Hit-Girl to possibly take on Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

After starring opposite Ant-Man's Michael Peña in her recent film Tom & Jerry, Chloë Grace Moretz has her eyes on appearing in another one of his projects; the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Capital, the 24-year-old actress said "I've always had this want to play a villain, but I think people might peg me more as a superhero.

Chloë Grace Moretz is keen to portray a villain in an upcoming Marvel movie. Picture: Getty

"I would enjoy to be, of course, in the Marvel Universe, in any way, shape or form," she continued. Chloë went on to say that she'd love to possibly reprise her role of Hit-Girl, from 2010's Kick-Ass, within the MCU.

Later, Chloë joked that "Hit-Girl would for sure with that fight [against Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"What are webs going to do against her bad-assery?" continued Chloë.

Recently, Tom Holland, along with his Spider-Man co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, have been teasing Marvel fans with the name of their as-of-now untitled sequel.

Taking to social media, Tom posted a picture with the caption "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," showing the title of the film to be Spider-Man: Phone Home.

Similarly, Zendaya and Jacob, who play MJ and Ned respectively, posted similar images, with Zendaya calling it Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Jacob referring to it as Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

