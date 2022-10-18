Charlotte Crosby’s Mum ‘Devastated’ As She Can’t Meet New Grandchild During Cancer Treatment

18 October 2022, 11:52

Letitia Crosby can't meet Charlotte's baby yet due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment
Letitia Crosby can't meet Charlotte's baby yet due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Charlotte Crosby has just given birth to a baby girl but her mum Letitia revealed the heartbreaking reason she can’t meet her new grandchild just yet.

Charlotte Crosby’s mum Letitia has opened up about the devastating reason she can’t meet her new grandchild just yet.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte welcomed her baby girl with her boyfriend Jake Ankers just a few days ago, with the reality TV star’s dad Gary breaking the news at the time.

Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Taking to Twitter, he announced: “So, officially a grandfather! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

However, Letitia sadly cannot meet her new grandchild just due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment.

Letitia Crosby sadly can't meet Charlotte Crosby's baby yet
Letitia Crosby sadly can't meet Charlotte Crosby's baby yet. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram
Charlotte Crosby welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Jake Ankers
Charlotte Crosby welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Letitia recently started chemotherapy for breast cancer, after being diagnosed following a routine mammogram, which she revealed in August.

In a candid post, Letitia shared why she can’t meet her grandchild yet, telling her followers on Instagram: “So I am going to get up countdown my days til I am with my daughter and granddaughter. And obviously @jake_ankers, have not being able to see her yet and it's killing [me].

"However, I hitting over half way threw [sic] chemo and cannot risk catching anything to stop this. I need to crack on and get this treatment done to hopefully have many cuddles with my precious girl."

Letitia Crosby is undergoing chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer diagnosis
Letitia Crosby is undergoing chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram
Letitia Crosby is overjoyed at becoming a grandma
Letitia Crosby is overjoyed at becoming a grandma. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram

In a separate post, Letitia shared her joy at becoming a grandma as she posted a snap of a card that was sent to her, congratulating her on the arrival of her granddaughter.

She sweetly wrote: “I am bursting with pride and emotion and love for her is a understatement. I have watched my videos a gazillion times over and more thankyou Anne and Phil my neighbours for this beautiful card exciting time ahead."

Charlotte commented on the post: “She cannot wait to meet her nana and grandad and uncle Nathaniel.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show vol 4 in the UK

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Adele and Rich are too cute

Adele And Rich Paul Spotted On Rare Double Date Night

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Taylor will be touring in the UK

Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

Love Island's Toby has responded to reports he and Chloe have split

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran Breaks Silence On Chloe Burrows Split With 'Shady' Response

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star