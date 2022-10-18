Charlotte Crosby’s Mum ‘Devastated’ As She Can’t Meet New Grandchild During Cancer Treatment

Letitia Crosby can't meet Charlotte's baby yet due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram

By Capital FM

Charlotte Crosby has just given birth to a baby girl but her mum Letitia revealed the heartbreaking reason she can’t meet her new grandchild just yet.

Charlotte Crosby’s mum Letitia has opened up about the devastating reason she can’t meet her new grandchild just yet.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte welcomed her baby girl with her boyfriend Jake Ankers just a few days ago, with the reality TV star’s dad Gary breaking the news at the time.

Taking to Twitter, he announced: “So, officially a grandfather! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

However, Letitia sadly cannot meet her new grandchild just due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment.

Letitia Crosby sadly can't meet Charlotte Crosby's baby yet. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte Crosby welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Letitia recently started chemotherapy for breast cancer, after being diagnosed following a routine mammogram, which she revealed in August.

In a candid post, Letitia shared why she can’t meet her grandchild yet, telling her followers on Instagram: “So I am going to get up countdown my days til I am with my daughter and granddaughter. And obviously @jake_ankers, have not being able to see her yet and it's killing [me].

"However, I hitting over half way threw [sic] chemo and cannot risk catching anything to stop this. I need to crack on and get this treatment done to hopefully have many cuddles with my precious girl."

Letitia Crosby is undergoing chemotherapy treatment amid her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram

Letitia Crosby is overjoyed at becoming a grandma. Picture: Letitia Crosby/Instagram

In a separate post, Letitia shared her joy at becoming a grandma as she posted a snap of a card that was sent to her, congratulating her on the arrival of her granddaughter.

She sweetly wrote: “I am bursting with pride and emotion and love for her is a understatement. I have watched my videos a gazillion times over and more thankyou Anne and Phil my neighbours for this beautiful card exciting time ahead."

Charlotte commented on the post: “She cannot wait to meet her nana and grandad and uncle Nathaniel.”

