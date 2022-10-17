Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

By Capital FM

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby has welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers!

Charlotte Crosby has become a first-time mum after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The Geordie Shore star’s dad broke the news on Twitter, excitedly sharing that he’s now a grandfather to a baby girl!

He wrote: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Jake Ankers looked proud as he welcomed his daughter with Charlotte Crosby. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family 😍 — Gary Crosby (@TheDiddyman1) October 15, 2022

Since giving birth, Charlotte has taken to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her in the hospital with her beau.

The 31-year-old reality star announced back in April that she was pregnant, calling the news ‘a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine’.

At the time she shared an adorable video of her telling her family the good news, writing in the caption: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine. Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby [sic].”

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers have been dating for a year. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte Crosby announced her pregnancy in April. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte and Jake began dating last year following her split from Liam Beaumont.

They have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight after meeting through mutual friends before revealing their romance in January.

On her last post before giving birth, Charlotte shared a series of snaps of her last date night with her beau before the baby came, and fans have since flooded the comments with well-wishes for the birth of their daughter.

