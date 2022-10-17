Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

17 October 2022, 12:13

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers
Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby has welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers!

Charlotte Crosby has become a first-time mum after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The Geordie Shore star’s dad broke the news on Twitter, excitedly sharing that he’s now a grandfather to a baby girl!

He wrote: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Love Island Star Gets Engaged Following Romantic Sunset Proposal

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby girl
Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram
Jake Ankers looked proud as he welcomed his daughter with Charlotte Crosby
Jake Ankers looked proud as he welcomed his daughter with Charlotte Crosby. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Since giving birth, Charlotte has taken to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her in the hospital with her beau.

The 31-year-old reality star announced back in April that she was pregnant, calling the news ‘a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine’.

At the time she shared an adorable video of her telling her family the good news, writing in the caption: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine. Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby [sic].”

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers have been dating for a year
Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers have been dating for a year. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram
Charlotte Crosby announced her pregnancy in April
Charlotte Crosby announced her pregnancy in April. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte and Jake began dating last year following her split from Liam Beaumont.

They have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight after meeting through mutual friends before revealing their romance in January.

On her last post before giving birth, Charlotte shared a series of snaps of her last date night with her beau before the baby came, and fans have since flooded the comments with well-wishes for the birth of their daughter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet

Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

Taylor has revealed her upcoming releases

Taylor Swift Unveils The 'Midnights' Release Schedule: From Music Videos To Interviews

Series 5 Love Island star Callum Macleod is engaged

Love Island Star Gets Engaged Following Romantic Sunset Proposal

Rihanna is rumoured to be doing a stadium tour in 2023

Is Rihanna Going On Tour In 2023?

Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois is coming to Channel 4 this October

Francis Bourgeois Lands His Very Own Trainspotting Show & Some Big Celebs Will Be Joining Him

Exclusive
Stormzy gets the ultimate surprise at Capital HQ

Stormzy Gets Ultimate Surprise As Favourite Café Names Breakfast Order After Him

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star