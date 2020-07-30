Charlie Puth, Khloe Kardashian And Lil Nas X Among Celebs Sharing Fears After Earthquake Hits LA Area: ‘That Felt Bigger Than A 4.5’

30 July 2020, 13:29 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 13:30

Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours
Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours. Picture: Getty / Twitter

An earthquake of 4.5 hit LA in the early hours of Thursday morning, and celebs living there are sharing their fears on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian, Charlie Puth, Chrissy Teigen, Queer Eye’s Karamo and Lil Nas X are just a few of the pop stars and celebrities to flood Twitter with their concerns after an earthquake hit LA.

Moments after the tremble, celebrities in the showbiz capital said it felt a lot stronger than a 4.3, which is where authorities have placed it on the Richter scale.

“Oh man! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed!” Khloe tweeted.

A lot of people have also shared how their pets felt the movement before they did.

Queer Eye host Karamo said his dogs began howling moments before.

He wrote: “That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough.”

Noah Cyrus also tweeted: “Yooo that was crazy. How big was the earthquake just now in LA."

While most have gone back to sleep, some fear a bigger earthquake is still to come.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single

How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan could be heading for Batwoman.

Is Vanessa Morgan Leaving Riverdale?

TV & Film

Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'

Madison Beer Shows Off Vocal Skills While Singing Along To Harry Styles ‘Adore You’ In Her Car
How old were the cast of Twilight when they filmed the movie?

Twilight Ages: How Old Were Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson In The Movies?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters