Charlie Puth, Khloe Kardashian And Lil Nas X Among Celebs Sharing Fears After Earthquake Hits LA Area: ‘That Felt Bigger Than A 4.5’

Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours. Picture: Getty / Twitter

An earthquake of 4.5 hit LA in the early hours of Thursday morning, and celebs living there are sharing their fears on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian, Charlie Puth, Chrissy Teigen, Queer Eye’s Karamo and Lil Nas X are just a few of the pop stars and celebrities to flood Twitter with their concerns after an earthquake hit LA.

Moments after the tremble, celebrities in the showbiz capital said it felt a lot stronger than a 4.3, which is where authorities have placed it on the Richter scale.

“Oh man! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed!” Khloe tweeted.

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020

That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pM32K36T2e — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 30, 2020

all of LA asleep except me and that earthquake pic.twitter.com/H6Fv5uWegf — ashe (@ashemusic) July 30, 2020

A lot of people have also shared how their pets felt the movement before they did.

Queer Eye host Karamo said his dogs began howling moments before.

He wrote: “That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough.”

Noah Cyrus also tweeted: “Yooo that was crazy. How big was the earthquake just now in LA."

While most have gone back to sleep, some fear a bigger earthquake is still to come.

