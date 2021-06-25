Channing Tatum Shares First Photo Of Daughter Everly And She's Jenna Dewan's Twin

Channing Tatum shared his first photo with his 8-year-old daughter Everly. Picture: @jennadewan/Instagram/PA

Channing Tatum and Jena Dewan's daughter has made her Instagram debut as the actor shared a heartfelt post about Everly.

Channing Tatum dedicated the sweetest post to his daughter Everly as he shared an adorable full picture with his 8-year-old for the first time.

The Magic Mike actor shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and the pair have made an effort to keep pictures of their daughter off social media over the years by only ever sharing glimpses of her while hiding her face.

So it comes as no surprise that fans’ hearts were melted over how adorable the post was as Everly shares a strong resemblance to her mama and actress, Jenna.

In the heartwarming post, Channing was stood holding his daughter at the beach as she gazed up at the sky - the caption read: “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart [sic].”

Channing Tatum shared a sweet photo with his daughter Everly. Picture: @channingtatum/Instagram

He continued: “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.

“You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.

“Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe [sic].”

Channing and Jenna welcomed Everly, who is their first and only child together, back in 2013.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for just under ten years. Picture: PA

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum share daughter Everly. Picture: @jennadewan/Instagram

The former couple got married in 2009 after meeting on set of their dance flick Step Up in 2006.

They went on to split in 2018, with Channing moving on with now-ex Jessie J, while Jenna is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee.

Jenna and Steve also welcomed their son Callum last year - Everly’s half-brother.

