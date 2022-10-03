Zara McDermott Shaken Up After ‘Four Men In Balaclavas’ Surround Her In Locked Car

By Capital FM

Zara McDermott was left shaken up after four men tried to break into her car when she returned from a shopping spree.

Love Island star Zara McDermott opened up on Instagram Stories this weekend about how four men in balaclavas surrounded her car and tried to open the doors after she’d been shopping in Westfield.

The 25-year-old took to social media to warn others to lock their doors as soon as they get in the car.

Zara revealed the terrifying ordeal in a series of videos, visibly shaken up and emotional.

She began: “I want to talk about something quite serious that just happened to me. I’m feeling really shaken up about it actually. I’m feeling a bit emotional.

Zara McDermott was targeted while out shopping. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

“I put my shopping in the boot of the car, get into the car and I lock the door straight away.

“Within a few seconds of me putting my phone down and getting ready to go, I dropped my key on the floor, so I bend down to pick it up and I look up and there are four guys surrounding my car. Most of them had balaclavas on.”

Zara went on: “It all happened so quickly but the guy on the passenger side, he had a hood up and a scarf, and was trying to open the door.

“Then I looked back, and someone was tapping on my window trying to get my attention and stop me from moving.”

Zara McDermott was left shaken up after four men tried to break into her car. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

Zara said her car was surrounded, so she put her foot down to get away as quickly as possible.

She continued: “I look in the rearview mirror and I think someone is trying to get in the boot and then someone appears in front of the car, basically surrounding the car.

“I literally didn’t even think. I just put it into reverse, and I just put the accelerator down and just drove off.

“I just managed to get away from that situation. I’m fine but it really made me realise that one thing that I always do, always locking the car when I’m in it, imagine if I didn’t do that.

Zara McDermott and boyfriend Sam Thompson in 2019. Picture: Getty

“I could have had everything stolen off me, they could have stolen the car, they could have done something to me.”

Zara’s boyfriend Sam also took to social media to warn people to lock their doors as soon as they get in the car, saying he was happy ‘to have her safe and sound.’

