Love Island 2022 Stars Mollie & George Become Step-Siblings After Their Parents Get Married

Two Love Island Casa Amor bombshells - Mollie Salmon and George Tasker - have become step-siblings after their parents fell in love when meeting on set.

A brand-new couple has come out of Love Island 2022 as love blossomed between the parents of two of this year’s contestants; Mollie Salmon and George Tasker.

The two Casa Amor bombshells are now step-siblings after Mollie’s dad married George’s mum.

George, who was linked to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in the villa after he claimed they got close one evening on the show, explained how he and Mollie became step-siblings just a few months after meeting each other on the show.

It all started when he shared a photo with Mollie on his Instagram Story, leading fans to question whether they were the ones dating.

George Tasker's mum got married to Mollie Salmon's dad. Picture: George Tasker/Instagram

Mollie Salmon was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

Explaining what really happened, George took to his Instagram Stories and said: “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad.

“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

He went on to add that their parents actually met on the set of the Love Island reunion!

George Tasker was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

George's mum and Mollie's dad met on set of the Love Island reunion. Picture: George Tasker/Instagram

Mollie Salmon's dad tied the knot with George Tasker's mum. Picture: Mollie Salmon/Instagram

“They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married,” added George.

George and Mollie were sent home after the recoupling as they got to know contestants who chose to stay with their original partners.

George only had eyes for Ekin-Su, while Mollie first flirted with Luca Bish before going on to share a kiss and a bed with Davide Sanclimenti for a short while.

