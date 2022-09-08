Zac Efron Explains Shattered Jaw Left His Face Swollen Last Year

8 September 2022, 11:33

Zac Efron sparked plastic surgery rumours after fans noticed his swollen jaw
Zac Efron sparked plastic surgery rumours after fans noticed his swollen jaw. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

High School Musical star Zac Efron was at the centre of cosmetic surgery rumours last year when he was pictured with a changed face shape.

Zac Efron has revealed breaking his jaw last year left him with a swollen face, finally responding to rumours that emerged claiming he’d had cosmetic surgery.

The actor was pictured with swollen cheekbones last year and has finally set the record straight on his changed physical appearance.

In a new interview Zac said he slipped on a sock while at home, falling into the granite corner of a fountain and knocking him unconscious.

Why Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Really Returned To High School Musical In 2022

When he woke, his ‘chin bone was hanging off his face’.

Zac Efron had to have physical therapy on his cheeks
Zac Efron had to have physical therapy on his cheeks. Picture: Getty

Zac spoke with Men’s Health magazine as their October cover star, revealing he didn’t realise his changed appearance had gone viral last April until his mum asked if he’d had plastic surgery.

He explained he had work on his masseter muscles on the inside of his face and that his jaw had to workout overtime, which is why his face shape changed so drastically.

“The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big,” he said.

Zac Efron looked noticeably different last year
Zac Efron looked noticeably different last year. Picture: Instagram
Zac Efron in 2019
Zac Efron in 2019. Picture: Getty

Zac said he stays off of social media, which is why he didn’t know his swollen face had gone viral.

He told the magazine: “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

Zac was promoting new film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, about a man’s journey to support his friends while they’re at war in Vietnam.

