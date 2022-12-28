Zac Efron Has The Cutest Birthday Message For His Little Sister

By Capital FM

Zac Efron just hit us right in the feels.

Zac Efron had his 57 million Instagram followers awh-ing at his recent upload as he shared a birthday tribute to his baby sister.

The High School Musical star-turned action man became a big brother for the second time in 2019 after his dad had a daughter, Olivia, with his second wife.

On Christmas Day, Olivia turned three and Zac had the cutest birthday post to mark the occasion a few days later.

Zac Efron melted hearts with a birthday post for his sister. Picture: Getty

Zac posted two photos of himself and the three-year-old cuddling, with her adorably looking up at him while sat in his lap.

Olivia had on a too-cute floral crochet headband.

In the second snap Zac kissed his baby sis on the forehead.

“Happy bday lil sis,” he wrote in the caption.

Zac’s younger brother Dylan, 30, commented on the upload: “I think we spoiled her.”

A month before her birthday, Dylan posted a picture with Olivia to ask his followers what he should give her on her birthday.

“My sister turns 3 on xmas day— any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here [sic],” he wrote alongside a snap of them together.

If his comment on brother Zac’s post is anything to go by, the family went all out for the tot.

