Lizzo Got Emotional About Her Success After Buying £20 Million Mansion

Lizzo spoke about her journey to success. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo got candid when speaking about her new multi-million-pound mansion and how she hasn't always had the privilege to live in luxury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lizzo has been dominating the music scene in recent years, but it hasn't always been plain sailing for the multi-instrumentalist.

The 34-year-old pop star recently opened up about the journey her career has taken her on, and how she hasn't always had the level of success she's well known for.

Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

In a preview clip for her upcoming interview for Sunday Morning with CBS reporter Tracy Smith, Lizzo said that purchasing her mansion was a massive 'milestone'.

The '2 Be Loved' songstress revealed that before fame she would sleep in her car and crash at friends' houses, a far cry from how she lives now.

Lizzo spoke about her struggles. Picture: Getty

"Let's talk about this, your house. I mean, just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car," the Sunday Morning presenter prompted Lizzo.

The musician, candid as ever, didn't shy away from getting emotional when she answered the host's question.

Lizzo responded: "Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people's rooms and sleeping on their couches."

She took a moment to reflect on how much has changed since those days of being a struggling artist, the 'Juice' singer said: "And now on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, 'I miss my house.'

"Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed," she explained that home has become her happy place for "the first time".

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer @lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "Sunday Morning." Lizzo tells @thattracysmith owning a home is a milestone for her this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kNs6UyBBKB — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 22, 2022

Lizzo' has moved into her dream house. Picture: Vogue

"So, I don't know. It's a milestone for me," she admitted and seemed quite moved throughout.

Earlier this year, Lizzo splashed out on an eye-watering $26 million (£21 million) mansion in sunny Los Angeles, she even gave a tour of the incredible property to Vogue.

The LA home boasts a mid-century style kitchen, a sprawling walk-in closet, an enviably sophisticated dining room, a sun-soaked pool in the garden and many more incredible features that the star seems smitten with.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital