Lizzo Got Emotional About Her Success After Buying £20 Million Mansion

23 December 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 23 December 2022, 12:08

Lizzo spoke about her journey to success
Lizzo spoke about her journey to success. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo got candid when speaking about her new multi-million-pound mansion and how she hasn't always had the privilege to live in luxury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lizzo has been dominating the music scene in recent years, but it hasn't always been plain sailing for the multi-instrumentalist.

The 34-year-old pop star recently opened up about the journey her career has taken her on, and how she hasn't always had the level of success she's well known for.

Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

In a preview clip for her upcoming interview for Sunday Morning with CBS reporter Tracy Smith, Lizzo said that purchasing her mansion was a massive 'milestone'.

The '2 Be Loved' songstress revealed that before fame she would sleep in her car and crash at friends' houses, a far cry from how she lives now.

Lizzo spoke about her struggles
Lizzo spoke about her struggles. Picture: Getty

"Let's talk about this, your house. I mean, just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car," the Sunday Morning presenter prompted Lizzo.

The musician, candid as ever, didn't shy away from getting emotional when she answered the host's question.

Lizzo responded: "Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people's rooms and sleeping on their couches."

She took a moment to reflect on how much has changed since those days of being a struggling artist, the 'Juice' singer said: "And now on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, 'I miss my house.'

"Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed," she explained that home has become her happy place for "the first time".

Lizzo' has moved into her dream house
Lizzo' has moved into her dream house. Picture: Vogue

"So, I don't know. It's a milestone for me," she admitted and seemed quite moved throughout.

Earlier this year, Lizzo splashed out on an eye-watering $26 million (£21 million) mansion in sunny Los Angeles, she even gave a tour of the incredible property to Vogue.

The LA home boasts a mid-century style kitchen, a sprawling walk-in closet, an enviably sophisticated dining room, a sun-soaked pool in the garden and many more incredible features that the star seems smitten with.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesa Abbott have announced their split after 16 years

Ashley Banjo Announces Split From Wife After 16 Years & Reveals They Secretly Separated 18 Months Ago

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Lily Collins Returns With Newcomers

TV & Film

Test your knowledge on the biggest moments of 2022

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember These Big Moments Of 2022?

Features

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Pop Stars With Christmas Songs You Forgot About From Justin Bieber To Little Mix

Features

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island Series 8 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

An adorable reunion

Cheryl And Son Bear Spent A Christmas Day Out With Kimberly Walsh

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star