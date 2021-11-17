Will Young Chains Himself To Gates Of Controversial Puppy Breeding Site To Protest Animal Testing

By Capital FM

Will Young is urging people to take notice of a factory in Cambridge breeding beagle puppies for laboratory testing.

Singer Will Young, 42, handcuffed himself to the gates of MBR Acres research site in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research.

He joined animal rights protesters from “Camp Beagle” campaigning for the site’s closure, chaining himself to the gates until the police arrived.

The pop star held a poster reading: “Cambridgeshire. Famous for beagle torture. Thanks to MBR.”

Will Young is an avid animal lover. Picture: Getty

Will Young joined Camp Beagle protesters. Picture: Camp Beagle/Twitter

Will also took to Instagram Stories, tagging publications and urging people to take notice.

He said: “I’ve chained myself to the gate. I’m going to be arrested.

“I’m doing this to bring attention to this hideous place and I just feel like no one’s paying attention. We are all dog lovers, I’m a dog lover, so famous people who are dog lovers I urge you to see what’s going on here, things need to be done.”

Will spent an hour and a half at the protest, freeing himself after a discussion with police officers.

He told Metro.co.uk: “I wanted to bring attention to animal testing and the fact that this is a puppy farm that farms over 2000 beagle puppies a year to be sent out to their inevitable torture and death.

“People do not know about it in this country and that is why I’ve handcuffed myself to the gates.”

The company, Marshall Bioresources, said the facility “helped save millions of human and animal lives.”

Will is an avid dog lover, rescuing two dogs who faced euthanasia in America last year.

