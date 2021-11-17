Will Young Chains Himself To Gates Of Controversial Puppy Breeding Site To Protest Animal Testing

17 November 2021, 10:25

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Will Young is urging people to take notice of a factory in Cambridge breeding beagle puppies for laboratory testing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Will Young, 42, handcuffed himself to the gates of MBR Acres research site in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research.

He joined animal rights protesters from “Camp Beagle” campaigning for the site’s closure, chaining himself to the gates until the police arrived.

Peta Calls For I’m A Celeb Boycott Over ‘Tired, Tacky And Cruel’ Bushtucker Trials

The pop star held a poster reading: “Cambridgeshire. Famous for beagle torture. Thanks to MBR.”

Will Young is an avid animal lover
Will Young is an avid animal lover. Picture: Getty
Will Young joined Camp Beagle protesters
Will Young joined Camp Beagle protesters. Picture: Camp Beagle/Twitter

Will also took to Instagram Stories, tagging publications and urging people to take notice.

He said: “I’ve chained myself to the gate. I’m going to be arrested.

“I’m doing this to bring attention to this hideous place and I just feel like no one’s paying attention. We are all dog lovers, I’m a dog lover, so famous people who are dog lovers I urge you to see what’s going on here, things need to be done.”

Will spent an hour and a half at the protest, freeing himself after a discussion with police officers.

He told Metro.co.uk: “I wanted to bring attention to animal testing and the fact that this is a puppy farm that farms over 2000 beagle puppies a year to be sent out to their inevitable torture and death.

“People do not know about it in this country and that is why I’ve handcuffed myself to the gates.”

The company, Marshall Bioresources, said the facility “helped save millions of human and animal lives.”

Will is an avid dog lover, rescuing two dogs who faced euthanasia in America last year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Oprah interviewing Britney?

Britney Spears Hints At Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Harry Styles' mum adorably dances with Olivia Wilde's kids at his show

Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

Danny Miller talks about his decision to go on 'I'm A Celeb'

Emmerdale's Danny Miller Defends 'I'm A Celeb' Stint Weeks After Birth Of First Child

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards enjoyed her first family holiday with her baby boy Axel

Inside Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's First Family Holiday With Baby Axel

Love Island fans think Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have split

Love Island’s Siannise Hints At Luke T Split After ‘Liking’ Video About A Break Up

Here are all the 'Speak Now' Easter eggs

Easter Eggs That Prove Taylor Swift Is Releasing 'Speak Now' Next

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him