WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

By Capital FM

Mabel joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where she spoke about her friendship with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and how she would love to collaborate with the Little Mix star in the future.

Mabel joined Capital Breakfast where she spoke about her new music and collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The pair were recently pictured together at the NME awards, earlier this month.

When asked about their friendship and whether they'd work together in the future, Mabel responded "I would absolutely love that and I adore her, adore her, so yeah who's to say?"

Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Social

Laughing, Mabel continued: "She's small as well, I'm small and whenever I can stand next to someone and give the illusion that we're a normal height, I'm like yes, absolutely."

On the topic of collaborations, Mabel revealed other artists had slid into her DMs, but not always for the reasons she'd hope for: "I’ve had DMs from big stars …but sadly [it's] not always, you know, 'would you like to collaborate'.”

Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Station owned

“I’m always like, 'Let’s make a record bro’, and they’re like ‘Yeah, you didn’t read the room, that’s not why I was reaching out to you’."

When quizzed on who these artists were, Mabel remained tight-lipped, but shared there had been “American artists [and] British artists.”

Hmm... any guesses who it could be?!

