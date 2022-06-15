Exclusive

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

By Capital FM

Jeff Goldblum joined Capital Breakfast where he was tasked with saving a superfan from three different forfeits by answering some *personal* questions.

Jeff Goldblum joined Capital Breakfast following the release of his new film, 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

While Roman, Sian & Sonny were buzzing to meet the movie star, no one was more excited than their producer, Dan, a self proclaimed superfan.

Considering Jeff's role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the franchise, who often has to solve challenging situations, Roman, Sian & Sonny decided to have some fun...

The actor was tasked with answering three questions and if he didn't answer honestly, Dan would be subjected to three different forfeits.

Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan. Picture: Station owned

Firstly, in order to prevent Dan's legs from getting waxed, the actor was asked to rank his co-stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard & Samuel L. Jackson in order of most to least talented.

Laughing, Jeff responded: “That’s a dirty question... Bryce Dallas Howard is so talented, she’s an international treasure, almost a freak of nature… this character she’s created over the course of these three movies is an achievement."

Getting pushed for an answer, Jeff continued, “The others were Samuel L. Jackson, you can’t get better than Sam... and the other one was Chris Pratt… you can’t get better than Chris, which means they tie."

Unsurprisingly, Roman, Sian & Sonny didn't accept Jeff's answer, meaning he was given the task of waxing Dan's hairy legs.

Jeff Goldblum waxes a superfan's leg. Picture: Station owned

Next, Jeff was asked to reveal how much money he made from his role in 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

The actor refused to answer straight away, meaning Dan was forced to eat a spoonful of crickets.

Producer Dan's forfeit was to have a scorpion place on his head... Picture: Station owned

For his last question, Jeff was asked to name the worst actor he had ever worked with, to save Dan from getting a live scorpion placed on his face.

Trying to manoeuvre round the question, Jeff replied "A very early on version of myself, because early on I made some horrible mistakes, horrible mistakes..."

Despite his attempt, the answer was not accepted and Dan was forced to face his fears...

