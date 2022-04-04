Exclusive

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

By Capital FM

Daniel Radcliffe joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he revealed his celebrity crush and ranked his fellow cast-mates; Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum, in order of most talented to least talented.

Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan. Picture: Station owned

Daniel Radcliffe joined Capital Breakfast where he spoke about playing a villain in his new film, 'The Lost City.'

The role is a far cry away from his reputation as one of Hollywood's loveliest actors, so Roman, Sian & Sonny decided to put his nice-guy persona to the test.

The 'Harry Potter' actor was tasked with answering three questions and if he didn't answer honestly, a superfan would be subjected to three different forfeits.

Daniel Radcliffe joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Firstly, Sonny Jay asked Daniel to reveal the most amount of money he'd wasted on an item.

Much to the dismay of his superfan, Daniel dodged the question meaning she was forced to sniff the smelly armpit of a Capital employee.

Sian then asked Daniel to reveal his top three celebrity crushes to stop his superfan from having to eat diced sheep testicles.

Luckily for her, Daniel admitted he had a crush on Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore & his old co-star, Juno Temple.

Daniel Radcliffe & Juno Temple. Picture: Getty

Lastly, to stop his superfan from having a tarantula placed on her head, Daniel had to rank his Lost City cast-mates; Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum, in order of most talented to least talented.

Daniel wasted no time in answering: "Sandra's number 1, she's had a number 1 movie in every decade since the 90s, she's literally a living legend."

"Channing is a very, very close number 2, he is also one of the smartest, funniest, most capable actors I've ever worked with ...and I didn't meet Brad Pitt, so screw that guy he's third."

