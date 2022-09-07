Exclusive

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

By Capital FM

Elton John revealed he'd be keen to collab with Harry Styles on a future track...

Elton John joined Capital Breakfast following the success of his latest single with Britney Spears, 'Hold Me Closer'.

In recent years, the 'Rocketman' singer has collaborated with a number of contemporary artists, which led Roman to ask about who was next on his list.

The singer revealed while there was nothing yet in the pipeline, he would be keen to work with Harry Styles in the future.

Elton John on collabing with Harry Styles. Picture: getty

"We haven’t even thought about it to be honest, we’ve just been so busy promoting this one."

"[Harry Styles] would be amazing, 'As It Was' is one of the great records of this year and it should win single of the year hopefully at the Grammys, so that would be great."

Continuing, he touched on Harry's busy schedule: "Harry's still got a lot of stuff from his album to promote, but I love Harry, he's great, he's a great guy."

Fingers crossed!

