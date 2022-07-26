Britney Spears And Elton John To Release Duet Of 'Tiny Dancer'

26 July 2022, 11:22

Britney Spears and Elton John are joining forces
Britney Spears and Elton John are joining forces. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Britney Spears has allegedly sang on a new rendition of one of Elton John's biggest hits – and it's slated for a summer release!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

None other than Britney Spears could be collaborating with Elton John on one of his most famous songs ever!

Reports whirr that the 40-year-old pop star hit the studio in California last week with the British music icon to work on a reimagination of the Rocket Man's 1971 mega-hit 'Tiny Dancer'.

Britney Spears’ Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Photo

An insider revealed to Page Six that the legendary collab was "Elton’s idea" and that the tune is expected to be released next month under Universal Music.

The source told the publication: "Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible."

Elton John invited Britney Spears to his Beverly Hill recording studio
Elton John invited Britney Spears to his Beverly Hill recording studio. Picture: Getty

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt," they continued.

As the talented duo prepare for 'Tiny Dancer' 2.0's release, music bosses behind the scenes are getting excited, with the insider revealing: “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good."

They told Page Six that the track is going to be "the song of the summer".

Britney Spears is now in control of her music career
Britney Spears is now in control of her music career. Picture: Alamy

The insider spoke about the 'Toxic' singer's return to music, saying: "Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

In November, Spears' 14-year-long conservatorship was officially ended following a long court battle, meaning that she is now completely in control of her personal life, finances and career. The star has been hinting on Instagram for some time that she's ready to release material again!

The news of Elton enlisting the vocals of pop princess Britney follows a slew of other collaboration projects, he notably joined forces with Ed Sheeran for the festive tune 'Merry Christmas' as well as with Years & Years on 'It's A Sin'.

Elton John has been collaborating with a long list of pop stars
Elton John has been collaborating with a long list of pop stars. Picture: Getty

Not to mention, his Official Big Top 40 mainstay 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' with Dua Lipa, a certified 2021 bop that mashed-up Elton's tracks 'Rocket Man', 'Sacrifice', 'Kiss the Bride' and 'Where's the Shoorah?' from the 70s and 80s.

The music legend released his 'Lockdown Sessions' album last year, which saw him work with everyone from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus to Stevie Nicks.

