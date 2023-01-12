Vanessa Hudgens Met Her Ex's New Girlfriend 16 Years Ago And Our Brains Hurt

12 January 2023, 16:19

Vanessa Hudgens met Kaia Gerber in 2007
Vanessa Hudgens met Kaia Gerber in 2007. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

A throwback of Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber is going viral for so many reasons.

Vanessa Hudgens met ex-boyfriend Austin Butler’s current girlfriend Kaia Gerber when she was just five years old. At the time, Vanessa was promoting 2007 movie, generation-defining flick High School Musical 2!

A photo of the women as youngsters is doing the rounds after a fan tweeted it out when Elvis actor Austin first started dating Kaia and it’s making all our brains hurt.

For context: Vanessa, 34, and Austin, 31, split in 2020 after eight years together and in 2022 he started dating model Kaia, 21, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

In a totally separate, yet kind of related, but equally mind-bending fact Kaia ended her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi at the end of 2021 and the Inception-vibe you can feel here is that Jacob is also set to play Elvis Presley soon, in the biopic Priscilla.

Kaia Gerber meeting Vanessa Hudgens is all of us
Kaia Gerber meeting Vanessa Hudgens is all of us. Picture: Getty
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for eight years
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for eight years. Picture: Getty
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 MET Gala
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

Fast forward to 2023 and Vanessa is happily in love with basketball star Cole Tucker, 26, who she’s been with since 2021 and Austin and Kaia are also still going strong.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from making people’s brains spin with the recently re-surfaced picture of Vanessa and Kaia together when Kaia would have been five and Vanessa would have been around 18 years old.

Does anyone else need a lie down? No? Okay, let’s try and proceed.

The Gabriella actress posed with Cindy Crawford and her kids; Presley, now 23, and Kaia, while promoting the second High School Musical film at Downtown Disney in California.

Vanessa Hudgens, then 18, with Kaia Gerber as a five-year-old
Vanessa Hudgens, then 18, with Kaia Gerber as a five-year-old. Picture: Getty
Vanessa Hudgens with Cindy Crawford in 2010
Vanessa Hudgens with Cindy Crawford in 2010. Picture: Getty
Kaia Gerber and Vanessa Hudgens attend Mother's Day Weekend Brunch Hosted By Best Buddies Global Ambassador Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber and Vanessa Hudgens attend Mother's Day Weekend Brunch Hosted By Best Buddies Global Ambassador Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber. Picture: Getty
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens have been together since 2021
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

And Kaia was seemingly all of us in that very moment, looking awe-struck to meet the Disney icon.

That wasn’t the first and only time the stars hung out either; the talented women hung out in 2017 for a Mother’s Day Event and Kaia was all grown-up by then, posing alongside Vanessa for a far more glamorous snap.

And way back in 2010, Vanessa and Kaia’s mum Cindy worked together oh so briefly at a Stand Up to Cancer event in California, where the ladies were pictured deep in conversation.

Small world or what?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Aitch is rumoured to be dating Australian model Lola Thompson

Aitch Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Lola Thompson

The internet can't stop talking about Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg & Andrew Garfield

Amelia Dimoldenberg And Andrew Garfield’s Golden Globes Interaction Is Making The Internet Go Wild

Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn are living together

Selena Gomez Moves Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Into Her Mansion

Too Hot To Handle has been renewed for series 5

Too Hot To Handle Has Confirmed Series 5 Is On Its Way

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

Have Maya Jama and Stormzy rekindled their relationship?

Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star