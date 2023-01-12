Vanessa Hudgens Met Her Ex's New Girlfriend 16 Years Ago And Our Brains Hurt

Vanessa Hudgens met Kaia Gerber in 2007. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

A throwback of Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber is going viral for so many reasons.

Vanessa Hudgens met ex-boyfriend Austin Butler’s current girlfriend Kaia Gerber when she was just five years old. At the time, Vanessa was promoting 2007 movie, generation-defining flick High School Musical 2!

A photo of the women as youngsters is doing the rounds after a fan tweeted it out when Elvis actor Austin first started dating Kaia and it’s making all our brains hurt.

For context: Vanessa, 34, and Austin, 31, split in 2020 after eight years together and in 2022 he started dating model Kaia, 21, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

In a totally separate, yet kind of related, but equally mind-bending fact Kaia ended her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi at the end of 2021 and the Inception-vibe you can feel here is that Jacob is also set to play Elvis Presley soon, in the biopic Priscilla.

Kaia Gerber meeting Vanessa Hudgens is all of us. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for eight years. Picture: Getty

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

Fast forward to 2023 and Vanessa is happily in love with basketball star Cole Tucker, 26, who she’s been with since 2021 and Austin and Kaia are also still going strong.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from making people’s brains spin with the recently re-surfaced picture of Vanessa and Kaia together when Kaia would have been five and Vanessa would have been around 18 years old.

Does anyone else need a lie down? No? Okay, let’s try and proceed.

The Gabriella actress posed with Cindy Crawford and her kids; Presley, now 23, and Kaia, while promoting the second High School Musical film at Downtown Disney in California.

Vanessa Hudgens, then 18, with Kaia Gerber as a five-year-old. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens with Cindy Crawford in 2010. Picture: Getty

Kaia Gerber and Vanessa Hudgens attend Mother's Day Weekend Brunch Hosted By Best Buddies Global Ambassador Cindy Crawford And Daughter Kaia Gerber. Picture: Getty

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

And Kaia was seemingly all of us in that very moment, looking awe-struck to meet the Disney icon.

That wasn’t the first and only time the stars hung out either; the talented women hung out in 2017 for a Mother’s Day Event and Kaia was all grown-up by then, posing alongside Vanessa for a far more glamorous snap.

And way back in 2010, Vanessa and Kaia’s mum Cindy worked together oh so briefly at a Stand Up to Cancer event in California, where the ladies were pictured deep in conversation.

Small world or what?!

