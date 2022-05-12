TOWIE’s Megan McKenna Is Performing At Glastonbury This Summer

Megan McKenna is making her Glastonbury debut. Picture: Megan McKenna/Instagram / Getty

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna, who left the show in 2017, is about to make her debut at Glastonbury after embarking on her music career in the last few years.

Megan McKenna turned her talents to singing and songwriting after she left The Only Way Is Essex five years ago and has become a successful country star since.

And in a major milestone for her career, the former reality star has been announced for Glastonbury’s acoustic stage!

The 29-year-old won The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 one year after releasing her debut studio album, 'Story of Me'.

Megan McKenna has carved out a successful singing career. Picture: Getty

She’s also had her own tour, performing her album around the UK.

Megan signed a record deal with Simon Cowell’s label Syco after winning The X Factor’s celebrity edition and later joined Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on their tour.

Last year the TV star opened up about how she changed her image so that the music industry took her more seriously, including having her lip filler dissolved.

She said in an interview with Closer: "It's been hard. I had to have therapy and I had to have help.

Megan McKenna is a country singer. Picture: Getty

"I feel happier, more natural. It got to the point where my lips were the only thing people talked about when I was on TV. I wanted to be known for my voice not my trout pout."

She also admitted to experiencing body dysmorphia, explaining to Good Morning Britain: “I look back and I do look at myself and I think, 'What was I even thinking?' But I got myself into this little bubble, I had a bit of body dysmorphia."

