WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

9 November 2021

Capital FM

By Capital FM

As well as topping the charts, Tom Grennan and Niall Horan have another thing in common...

Tom Grennan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and spoke about his Irish roots and family connections to his friend and singer, Niall Horan.

While chatting, the 26-year-old revealed the former One Direction member "went to school with one of [his] first cousins".

Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Dancing On A Night Out Looks Like Pure Happiness

Speaking to Roman, Sonny and Sian, Tom explained: "Do you know what’s weird right, he’s from a place called Mullingar and my dad’s Irish and my dad’s from a place called Offaly, which is the same kind of county. But he knows all of my cousins."

Commenting on the weird coincidence, Tom continued: "It’s mental that these worlds collide."

Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan. Picture: Station owned

Fans got excited back in October when Tom shared a video to Instagram of himself, Niall and Lewis Capaldi singing together.

Tom captioned the video: "Life is strange but wonderful thing! Making music and making new friends Oh America i do love ya 💚"

When questioned about when and if a future collab was on the way, Tom replied: “I hope soon, but who knows. We just met for the first time and he’s such a nice guy and [I’m a] massive fan”

Tom continued: “Hopefully next time I’m in LA or when he’s back here we’ll do some stuff."

Fingers crossed our ears will be blessed very soon!

