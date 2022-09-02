TikTok Is In Meltdown After Discovering Central Cee Is Dating Madeline Argy

Central Cee is dating Madeline Argy. Picture: Getty / Madeline Argy/Instagram

Central Cee apparently has a new girlfriend, Madeline Argy, and there's enough TikTok videos about them to write a whole theisis.

TikTok users have done some serious digging and seemingly unearthed the fact rapper Central Cee, 24, is dating influencer Madeline Argy.

The couple were spotted leaving a club together and were believed to have holidayed in Ibiza last week.

Madeline, 21, is from London and has over two million followers on TikTok, where she posts mainly relatable anecdotes and wellness videos.

Central Cee addressed his controversial lyrics in song 'Doja Cat'. Picture: Getty

As well as being pictured together, she posted a photo wearing one of his hoodies and fans have been quick to gather the evidence.

It seems he's over his Doja Cat crush...

After dropping song 'Doja' – which contained some NSFW lyrics – earlier this summer, fans are now pointing out his controversial lyrics might just confirm he's dating the social media star after unearthing a video of her telling a story about her 'ex-girlfriend'.

And in a video with Genius, Central Cee said of the lyric: "My girlfriend is bisexual."

Since then, fans have been filling TikTok with all the times these two internet stars have been seen hanging out.

There's also a video Madeline posted telling her followers someone bought her new trainers after saying her old ones 'gave them the ick'. Naturally, fans have returned to the video filling the comments with, "Was it Central Cee???"

Neither of them have addressed their relationship just yet.

