9 December 2022, 10:23
The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes is engaged!
Nathan Sykes, 29, got down on one knee in St Lucia to ask girlfriend Charlotte Burke to marry him.
The Wanted singer popped the question at sunset, on the beach where Charlotte’s parents married years earlier.
Taking to Instagram to share the news with their thousands of followers, Nathan announced in a joint post: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!”
In the pictures, the couple look happier than ever as they hug moments after Nathan’s proposal.
In a selfie the husband and wife-to-be grin at the camera, with Charlotte revealing her stunning engagement ring.
Bandmate Max George commented: “Congrats to both of you!”
Fans have also flooded the couple’s post with their well-wishes, saying late bandmate Tom Parker ‘is smiling up there’.
Another wrote: “Awwww, how is it possible for baby Nath to be engaged? 14 year old me is fuming Congratulations to you both!”
“Baby Nath is getting married,” commented another. “Tom would be (in his Bolton accent) buzzing for you.”
Nathan is the youngest member of The Wanted, hence fans’ nickname for him; Baby Nath.
He and the boys formed in 2009 and went on hiatus in 2014.
In 2021 they announced their comeback and this year embarked on The Greatest Hits tour, which saw bandmate Tom perform with the group for the last time before he died aged 33 following his battle with an incurable brain tumour.
