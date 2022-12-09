The Wanted Singer Nathan Sykes Engaged To Girlfriend Charlotte Burke

9 December 2022, 10:23

Nathan Sykes proposed to his girlfriend in St Lucia
Nathan Sykes proposed to his girlfriend in St Lucia. Picture: Alamy / Nathan Sykes/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes is engaged!

Nathan Sykes, 29, got down on one knee in St Lucia to ask girlfriend Charlotte Burke to marry him.

The Wanted singer popped the question at sunset, on the beach where Charlotte’s parents married years earlier.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with their thousands of followers, Nathan announced in a joint post: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!”

Max George Shows Off Tattoo Portrait Of Girlfriend Maisie Smith

In the pictures, the couple look happier than ever as they hug moments after Nathan’s proposal.

Nathan Sykes is engaged to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke
Nathan Sykes is engaged to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke. Picture: Nathan Sykes/Instagram

In a selfie the husband and wife-to-be grin at the camera, with Charlotte revealing her stunning engagement ring.

Bandmate Max George commented: “Congrats to both of you!”

Fans have also flooded the couple’s post with their well-wishes, saying late bandmate Tom Parker ‘is smiling up there’.

Another wrote: “Awwww, how is it possible for baby Nath to be engaged? 14 year old me is fuming Congratulations to you both!”

Nathan Sykes and girlfriend Charlotte
Nathan Sykes and girlfriend Charlotte. Picture: Nathan Sykes/Instagram
Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes of The Wanted
Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes of The Wanted. Picture: Getty

“Baby Nath is getting married,” commented another. “Tom would be (in his Bolton accent) buzzing for you.”

Nathan is the youngest member of The Wanted, hence fans’ nickname for him; Baby Nath.

He and the boys formed in 2009 and went on hiatus in 2014.

In 2021 they announced their comeback and this year embarked on The Greatest Hits tour, which saw bandmate Tom perform with the group for the last time before he died aged 33 following his battle with an incurable brain tumour.

