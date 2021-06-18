Kaitlynn Carter Pregnant With Her First Child With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

18 June 2021, 12:43

Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant
Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant. Picture: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram
Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first baby!

Kaitlynn Carter and boyfriend Kristopher Brock, who has a child from a previous relationship, have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The Hills star Kaitlynn took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of herself and fashion designer Kristopher’s shadows, displaying the outline of her pregnant figure.

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Why They Split

She simply captioned it with a black heart, letting the adorbs photo do all the talking.

Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child
Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child. Picture: Getty

Some of her The Hills co-stars were among the congratulatory comments, with Audrina Patridge writing: “Cutest belly!”

Caroline D’Amore also replied: “Yessssss!!! So happy for two of my favourite people. Can’t wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!”

Kaitlynn and boyfriend Brock have been together since May 2020.

She was previously married to Brody Jenner, but they split in August 2019, weeks before she had a brief relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Kaitlynn and Brody were married for just one year, but it was later revealed their union wasn’t legally binding after wedding in a ceremony in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn’s fling with Miley came weeks after the pop star’s own split, from long-term love and husband of nine months Liam Hemsworth.

