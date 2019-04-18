Stephen Bear Addresses Claims He 'Had A Fling' With Kylie Jenner In LA

Stephen Bear claimed he partied with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Stephen Bear is claiming he got close to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner while on holiday in LA.

Reality TV star and former Big Brother winner Stephen Bear is known for his wild ways, so it’s no surprise he’s claiming to have “got close to” Kylie Jenner during a trip to LA.

Stephen, who is taking part in new MTV series The Challenge: War Of The Worlds, is bragging he joined the 21 year old at an after party after first seeing her at a nightclub, however he didn’t actually speak to the mother of Stormi Webster.

Stephen Bear split form his girlfriend at the end of 2018. Picture: Stephen Bear/Instagram

He explained: “When I was over in LA I did meet Kylie Jenner and we did party. Just party. She was at one of the parties I went to. Just a party after a club.”

Asked if he actually spoke to her, Bear replied: “No, maybe… at a party I speak to every person in the room and when you’re in LA you meet the most amazing people – actors, actresses, sports people and when I was going to clubs out there I would get tables and people look over and when you’re sitting on a table people invite you to cool places after.”

Stephen added: “She was just there. I don’t know what the right or wrong thing is to say really.”

It comes after the star’s brother claimed he’d “had a fling” with the lip kit queen earlier this year when Bear posted a picture with ex-girlfriend Ellie O’Donnell.

He commented on the photo: “I flew to LA after his fling with Kylie Jenner recently and told him straight in his hotel room to settle down.”

