Stacey Dooley And Sam Tucknott’s Split Reason Revealed? Strictly Come Dancing Winner ‘Hardly Home’ In Weeks Before Break-Up

Stacey Dolley and Sam Tucknott have split after three years. Picture: Getty / Stacey Dooley/Instagram

Stacey Dooley and ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott reportedly spent hardly any time together following her Strictly Come Dancing win in 2018.

Stacey Dooley and long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott have apparently ended their three-year relationship, three months after the investigative journalist won Strictly Come Dancing’s Glitterball trophy in December 2018.

It has now been reported the couple barely spent any time together in the weeks leading up to their break-up and that Stacey had a jam-packed schedule after wrapping up on Strictly.

Stacey Dooley Split From Boyfriend Three Months After Winning Strictly Come Dancing

According to this report, Stacey has only been seen at her Brighton home on one occasion since winning the BBC dance competition.

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott split three months after she won Strictly. Picture: Stacey Dooley/Instagram

“Sam has basically been living by himself. I’ve seen him head off to do his personal fitness stuff early in the morning but I haven’t seen him for a while either, maybe three weeks,” a neighbour told the publication.

“Often Stacey was away for weeks and I think when they were filming Strictly she was hardly here at all.”

The neighbour added: “No one has seen her and no one has seen them together in months. It’s a shame because she seemed to have her feet on the ground.”

Upon the news of their split breaking, it was claimed Stacey’s life had “become a whirlwind” after her Strictly success, with the cast embarking on a month-long tour before Stacey threw herself back into her busy working schedule.

