Sam Gowland ‘Romped’ With Love Island Star Days After Chloe Ferry Split

Sam Gowland reportedly slept with a Love Island star after splitting from Chloe Ferry. Picture: Chloe Ferry/Instagram / Sam Gowland/Instagram

Sam Gowland apparently slept with a fellow Love Island star just days after ending his relationship with Chloe Ferry.

After splitting from Sam Gowland, Chloe Ferry claimed to have messages from other girls alleging her boyfriend had been unfaithful, and it has now emerged the Love Island star apparently hooked up with a co-star following a night out in London days after their break-up.

The 23-year-old Geordie Shore star and a fellow Islander reportedly partied into the early hours during a night out in Soho, before returning to his hotel room for a night of romance.

Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry split less than two years after getting together. Picture: Sam Gowland/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “Sam knows the Love Island star very well and it isn’t the only occasion they’ve spent time together.

“They were all over each other as they had drinks at a bar and it wasn’t long before they continued the night behind closed doors.”

The source continued: “Sam was in London to take part in a charity football game on Sunday May 12 but made the most of his weekend by going out the night before.”

It’s not known whether Chloe knows about her ex’s antics but in a recent Instagram Stories clip she vowed to show her followers who have been cheated on, “how to be single” when she heads to Ibiza.

Chloe and Sam recently had to deny they were back together after sparking reconciliation rumours when they jetted off on holiday together, but their joint venture was all simply for business purposes.

