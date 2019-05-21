Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Blast Rumours They've Reunited As Geordie Shore Star Explains Why They're On Holiday Together

Chloe Ferry has furiously shut down reports she’s reunited with her ex Sam Gowland.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry recently ended her relationship with Sam Gowland over claims he was messaging other girls, however the pair sparked speculation last week that they were back together – something Chloe has now furiously shut down.

Taking to Instagram Stories to blast the rumours after fans spotted they were holidaying in the same location, Chloe said they still work together and have a mortgage together.

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Exposes Sam Gowland For 'Cheating' On Her In Emotional Post Following Split

Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry have slammed reports they're back together. Picture: Instagram

In a video to her 3.2 million followers she raged: “To answer everyone’s questions, me and Sam are not back together. Yeah, we live together because we’ve got a mortgage together, we can’t just chuck one another out. And why are we on holiday together? Because we work together and Sam’s best friend’s here.”

Despite looking annoyed by the reports, Chloe quickly moved the video on to model a selection of sunglasses.

Sam also rubbished the speculation, writing alongside a photo of himself on the beach: “Update: Me and Chloe are not together darlings, next update I’m going for a beer.”

It comes after Chloe alleged Sam was messaging other girls while they were together, saying in a recent social media upload: "I have had so many messages off girls whilst we've been together that he's cheated on me and I've had more now, so people just need to calm the f*** down."

Chloe Ferry explained her and Sam Gowland still have a mortgage together. Picture: Chloe Ferry/Instagram

Chloe and Sam were together for almost two years after he took part in Love Island 2017 and joined the cast of Geordie Shore.

