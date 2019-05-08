On Air Now
8 May 2019, 17:02 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:09
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally announced the name of their new royal baby boy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have finally revealed the name of their newborn baby boy – and it’s an adorable choice.
Announcing the news in the most modern manner via Instagram, the couple revealed their tot is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Meghan and Harry revealed the news after introducing their son to the Queen and Prince Philip, and decided to share the touching moment with fans alongside their baby name announcement.
In the black and white snap Queen Elizabeth II and her husband can be seen grinning at the tiny tot as he’s cradled in his mother’s arms, wrapped in a blanket.
The Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland can be seen beside her daughter, smiling proudly at her new grandchild while Prince Harry looks equally besotted by his new family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Hours before, the couple had given the world a glimpse at their baby boy in an organised photo call with just two broadcasters, with Meghan looking as radiant as ever as she stood by her husband and her new child.
Fans are thrilled with the couple’s choice of name, with thousands flooding to praise Meghan and Harry within seconds of the couple’s Instagram post.
“Aw welcome to the world Archie!” replied one follower, as another wrote: “Gorgeous!”
Meghan and Harry welcomed their baby on Monday 6th May, after having chosen not to find out the sex of their tot throughout the Duchess’ pregnancy.