Royal Baby Name: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Name New Son Archie

8 May 2019, 17:02 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:09

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their son Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their son Archie. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally announced the name of their new royal baby boy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have finally revealed the name of their newborn baby boy – and it’s an adorable choice.

Announcing the news in the most modern manner via Instagram, the couple revealed their tot is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Baby Pictures: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Proudly Reveal Newborn Son

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex introduced their son to the world today at Windsor Castle
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex introduced their son to the world today at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry revealed the news after introducing their son to the Queen and Prince Philip, and decided to share the touching moment with fans alongside their baby name announcement.

In the black and white snap Queen Elizabeth II and her husband can be seen grinning at the tiny tot as he’s cradled in his mother’s arms, wrapped in a blanket.

The Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland can be seen beside her daughter, smiling proudly at her new grandchild while Prince Harry looks equally besotted by his new family.

Hours before, the couple had given the world a glimpse at their baby boy in an organised photo call with just two broadcasters, with Meghan looking as radiant as ever as she stood by her husband and her new child.

Fans are thrilled with the couple’s choice of name, with thousands flooding to praise Meghan and Harry within seconds of the couple’s Instagram post.

“Aw welcome to the world Archie!” replied one follower, as another wrote: “Gorgeous!”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their baby on Monday 6th May, after having chosen not to find out the sex of their tot throughout the Duchess’ pregnancy.

